Dalton Sinquefield spent his childhood, four years at Smiths Station High School, two years at Wallace-Hanceville Community College and a junior season at Troy University preparing to finish his college career in style.
He was well on the way to having that season too, batting .333 after 17 games and leading his team in home runs.
Sinquefield’s Smiths Station-turned-Troy teammate Max Newton has been at it just as long and was also enjoying a strong start to the year with the third-lowest opponent batting average on the pitching staff.
However, that goal of a dream final season seemed like it might end on a bus ride to Georgia Southern.
The thought of the 2020 season being canceled was one they were just realizing on the way to Statesboro, Georgia, after the NBA had just postponed its season the night before when Utah star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. That didn’t change the shock when word came down that the bus was turning around and heading back to Troy.
“We get to Columbus, Georgia, so about two hours from Troy, and we have to turn around and the season is canceled,” Newton said. “It kinda didn’t hit us at first. We thought maybe something will change in the next few weeks and we can resume or whatever.
“Then we get home and we have people who live in Orlando so they were in Orlando, and we were like, ‘Is that really it? Is this how it is really going to be?’”
That kicked off the waiting game for Sinquefield, Newton and the rest of the seniors in spring sports across the country as they waited to find out if the NCAA would grant them an additional year of eligibility.
That waiting ended last Monday when the NCAA announced it was granting a waiver to spring sports athletes who had seen their seasons cut short.
“We seniors are pretty close and we were texting, ‘Are we going to get a year back or what is going to happen?’ It was a lot of uncertainty and we didn’t really know.” Newton said. “It was really scary.”
“It was a relieving feeling,” Sinquefield said.
The Troy baseball team had a virtual team meeting on Zoom the following day, afterwards coach Mark Smartt met each of his seniors individually over FaceTime to talk about their specific situations.
Although Newton plans to finish up his Sports Management degree over the summer, he also plans to take advantage of his fifth season and begin graduate school.
“The plan right now, from talking to Coach Smartt, is to come back,” Newton said.
Sinquefield was pleased with the development because it allows him to play while he wraps up a degree in Financial Economics.
“I plan on playing next year,” Sinquefield said. “I have a little bit of school to finish anyway, and now that I have the opportunity to play again it is an opportunity for me to fully capitalize on and make the most of it.”
Both players planned on spending their spring playing organized baseball like they have ever since they can remember. However, they are each making the most of this time off they’ve been given.
“Most of the time, I’ve been just staying at home and hanging out with the family,” Newton said. “I don’t get to see my sister and my niece as much as I’d like to when I’m at Troy so I’ve been going over there and hanging out with them a little bit.”
Now with a second chance at a magical final season, Sinquefield and Newton are ready to make this opportunity count.
“I think athletes everywhere are going to have an extra appreciation for what they do,” Newton said. “This has obviously never happened before, and it’s almost been a month without sports on TV, so I think every athlete who partakes in their sport and is passionate about it is going have extra energy, extra drive when they get back on the field or whatever their playing surface is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.