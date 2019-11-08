TUSKEGEE — Willie Slater still had his reasons to believe.
He saw them there in his locker room, even when the season was its lowest, and when his Tuskegee football team was feeling its worst.
With four losses in their first five games, the Golden Tigers could’ve lost faith.
But Slater looked to his players, and saw their strength. And in them he found his own faith.
Tuskegee football has turned around its season, won four straight games, and now enters a colossal, de facto divisional title game against Miles College on Saturday on homecoming with a trip to the SIAC Championship Game on the line. For Slater, the Golden Tigers’ veteran head coach, his team is right where he always knew it could be, knowing he had a strong core nucleus of players that wasn’t going to give up on this season.
Tuskegee hosts Miles College at 1 p.m. Saturday at home at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium, where the day’s winner will be advancing to the SIAC title game.
Tuskegee is 5-4 on the season but 4-1 in the SIAC, and, after ripping off four straight wins, the Golden Tigers suddenly have the defending conference champions in Miles College (7-2, 4-1) coming right where the Golden Tigers want them, to Tuskegee’s campus in the regular-season finale with a homecoming crowd at their backs.
It’s been a sudden surge into championship contention — at least to those from the outside looking in.
But Slater, in his 14th season as Tuskegee head coach, was confident in his team even back in early October after that 1-4 start, and his players have proven why he had every right to be.
“On all teams, you have an inner circle. You have a nucleus,” Slater said, speaking on 30-plus years of collegiate coaching experience. “If your nucleus is bad, then you can’t recover from that. But, you know, I think we have a good nucleus.
“There’s some bad things that happened to us. We played some really good teams and then we lost some personnel that hurt us against those teams. But now we have that personnel back, so I’m excited. We have that nucleus.”
Tuskegee and Miles College stand apart from the rest of the SIAC West division at 4-1 in conference play.
Savannah State clinched the conference’s eastern division title last week with a perfect 5-0 conference record, and is set to host the Tuskegee-Miles winner in the title game next week.
Tuskegee started 1-4 and 1-1 in the SIAC with some tough losses to some formidable opponents, including Division I’s Alabama State and the SIAC East’s runners up at Albany State.
Tuskegee was blanked by Albany State 21-0 on Oct. 5 on the road in Georgia.
But since then, the Golden Tigers haven’t lost.
“In all of that, we still had a nucleus of good kids, of good players, and they wanted to work hard, they wanted to do better,” Slater said.
“We’ve had good practices this week. I’m excited.”
After that Albany State loss, Tuskegee topped Morehouse College 21-10, Central State 21-10, Lane College 29-10 and non-conference opponent Edward Waters 27-26.
A victory Saturday would send Tuskegee to the SIAC Championship Game for a sixth time in the nine seasons since the SIAC split into divisions. Slater has won the conference seven times since his first year at Tuskegee in 2006, with three titles coming since the divisions were established before the 2011 season. Tuskegee’s won the division an additional two other times in that span.
The championship game will be featured on ESPN3. Saturday’s regular-season finale can be streamed on Flo Sports.
