The Tuskegee Golden Tigers had a bad taste in their mouths following last season’s loss to Morehouse in the 83rd Annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic. They made sure that wasn’t the case in the 84th edition of the historic rivalry by defeating the Maroon Tigers 21-10 on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Ga.
The Golden Tigers got off to a strong start on the game’s opening possession. Ahmad Deramus opened the possession by finding Steven Hodges for 22-yard gain.
Taurean Taylor and the Tuskegee running game got going with runs of 18 and 10 yards to get the ball down to the Morehouse 17 yard line. Deramus capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown toss to Peyton Ramzy.
The teams combined just two first downs on the next four drives as the score remained at 7-0 though the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the game flip as Morehouse’s offense found its footing and fed running back Frank Bailey to move the ball down the field on a 6-play, 69-yard drive. Bailey capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to knot the score at 7-7.
The Tuskegee offense was able to immediately deliver its response and, once again, it was Hodges who found himself on the receiving end of a big play. This time, backup quarterback JaMarcus Ezell connected with Hodges on a 35-yard pass to get the Golden Tigers down to the Morehouse five yard line. Hodges finished the game with three catches for 74 yards.
On third-and-goal, Ezell took matters into his own hands and punched the ball in from one yard out.
Morehouse appeared prepared to answer on the next drive with Bailey leading the Maroon Tigers on another long drive. They appeared to score on a two-yard pass, but the play was called back on a personal foul. Morehouse seemed to score on the next play on a 16-yard pass, but this time, a holding call pushed them back farther and took points off the board.
Tuskegee had its own battle with unforced penalties though and a taunting foul on fourth down kept the Morehouse drive alive. The defense held, however, and forced a 29-yard field goal attempt, which hit the upright and bounced through for three points.
The Golden Tigers’ 14-10 lead lasted into the second half after neither team was able to score on its final drive of the second quarter.
The Maroon Tigers looked like they were driving to possibly take the lead, but an interception from Tuskegee freshman Brandon Roberts ended the drive and got the Golden Tigers the ball back at their own nine-yard line. Roberts had two interceptions on Saturday afternoon.
Big passes got the Golden Tigers deep into Morehouse territory with Deramus finding Hodges for 17 yards and then Ramzy for 32 yards to get down to the 25 yard line. The Maroon Tiger defense stood strong and answered with a fourth-and-one stop on a Deramus run.
Tuskegee returned the favor on the ensuing possession by forcing an incompletion on a fourth-and-three after Morehouse had reached the Tuskegee 38.
The Golden Tigers turned in one of the most remarkable plays you’ll see in college football with Ramzy catching a short pass before a defender knocked it loose for a fumble. Ramzy chased down the ball as in bounced ten yards down the field and was able to scoop-and-score. The play will not appear in any record books though as a holding call on Tuskegee and a personal foul on Morehouse wiped out the play with off-setting penalties.
Ramzy and Tuskegee would not be denied though. The Golden Tigers continued to drive and Deramus found his favorite receiver for a more traditional five-yard touchdown for a 21-10 lead with 11:04 left to play.
Ramzy finished the game with five catches for 54 yards while Deramus was 12-of-17 for 137 yards with two touchdowns to Ramzy and no interceptions.
Morehouse answered with another long drive, but facing a third-and-goal from the Tuskegee five, Morehouse quarterback Michael Sims was sacked for a 19-yard loss. A missed field goal gave the ball back to the Golden Tigers with their 10-point advantage intact.
The 21-10 final held and Tuskegee got their revenge from the disappointment of 2018. The Golden Tigers improve their all-time record in the series against Morehouse to 73-28-7.
Tuskegee will be back home next Saturday when Central State visits Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.