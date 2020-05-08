Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered transfer portal, per multiple reports. AL.com's Matt Zenitz first broke the story on Twitter Friday night.
Tagovailoa is the younger brother of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the fifth overall pick in last month's NFL Draft. Taulia moved with the family when Tua went to Alabama and played his high school football for Thompson.
As a senior at Thompson, Taulia threw for 3,728 yards and 35 touchdowns and led the Warriors to the 2018 7A state championship. He was a consensus four-star recruit and chose Alabama over an array of other SEC offers.
As a freshman in Tuscaloosa, he completed 9-of-12 passes for 100 yards. His busiest day was in the team's blowout win over Arkansas where Mac Jones started in the place of an injured Tua. Taulia came in to finish the game and completed 6-of-8 passes for 45 yards.
Taulia's lone touchdown pass of the season came against Western Carolina, where he went 2-for-3 for 35 yards and a touchdown.
The Alabama quarterback room remains deep even if Taulia joins another program. Jones returns for his junior season after throwing for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games and four starts as Tua's backup.
Bryce Young also arrives on campus as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback recruit in the nation. Paul Tyson, Braxton Barker, Jayden George and Stone Hollenbach are also listed at quarterback on the Alabama roster. Lanett quarterback and reigning Alabama Mr. Football winner Kristian Story is also bound for Tuscaloosa after being recruited as an athlete.
Alabama is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 with a neutral-site game against Southern Cal in Arlington, Texas.
