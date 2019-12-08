BIRMINGHAM – Nine Southeastern Conference football teams learned their post-season bowl destinations on Sunday, including No. 1-ranked LSU which will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on December 28 in a semifinal game for the College Football Playoff.
On Sunday, the College Football Playoff committee first selected teams for the national semifinal games, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The committee later announced the participants in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual, Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl.
Georgia will play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1 against Baylor. In the contracted New Year’s Day game between the SEC and Big 12, the SEC places its conference champion in the Sugar Bowl, or the SEC team that is highest ranked in the CFP standings who is not otherwise selected for the CFP Semifinals.
In another CFP New Year’s Six Game involving the SEC, Florida will play Virginia in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Next, the VRBO Citrus Bowl selected Alabama from the SEC to play Michigan.
This marks the sixth year the conference has assigned league schools to an “SEC Bowl Pool” that includes the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl in Houston, the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl in Nashville, the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville and the Outback Bowl in Tampa.
Texas A&M will play a Big 12 opponent in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, Mississippi State will play a Big Ten opponent in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Kentucky will play an ACC opponent in the Belk Bowl, Tennessee will play an ACC opponent in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and Auburn will play a Big Ten opponent in the Outback Bowl.
“The SEC Bowl Pool participants are determined after conversations with bowl partners and discussions with school personnel in order to create a lineup of compelling bowl games for our teams and their fans,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This process, as approved by the institutions of the SEC, provides an opportunity to create intriguing matchups and varying assignments to help prevent repetitive postseason destinations.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BOWLS
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta) – LSU vs. Oklahoma – Dec. 28 – 4 ET / 3 CT - ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami) – Florida vs. Virginia - Dec. 30 – 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT - ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) – Georgia vs. Baylor - Jan. 1 – 8:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm CT – ESPN
SEC-AFFILIATED BOWLS:
VRBO Citrus Bowl (Orlando) – Alabama vs. Michigan – Jan. 1 – 1 pm ET / Noon CT – ABC
SEC BOWL POOL:
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl (Houston) – Texas A&M vs. Big 12 – Dec. 27 – 6:45 pm ET / 5:45 pm CT – ESPN
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Nashville) – Mississippi State vs. ACC - Dec. 30 – 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT – ESPN
Belk Bowl (Charlotte) – Kentucky vs. ACC – Dec. 31 – Noon ET / 11 am CT – ESPN
Outback Bowl (Tampa) – Auburn vs. Big Ten – Jan. 1 – 1 pm ET / Noon CT – ESPN
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) – Tennessee vs. Big Ten – Jan. 2 – 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT – ESPN
