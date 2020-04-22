TUSCALOOSA — A little more than 24 hours before the biggest day of his life, Tua Tagovailoa has seen and heard a lot of the public aspersions of his game, be it the legitimate durability concerns or the manufactured critique that he’s simply a product of Alabama’s superior offensive talent.
How well-founded those concerns may be and what impact they have on the former Crimson Tide quarterback’s draft stock as a potential Top-5 pick Thursday evening is not yet known, but Tagovailoa is doing his best to keep his head held high and focused squarely on what’s ahead for him.
“I think when you start to pay attention to those things, that’s when things start to go in the wrong direction,” Tagovailoa told the Montgomery Advertiser during a promotional interview on behalf of Lowe’s. “Now at times, I do see them, but it’s all about what you do from there. You’re either going to react to it or you’re going to brush it off and keep doing what you do. I mean, I see it and some of it I hear as well, but it’s what you do from there, what you do next (in response that matters).”
A week ago, his intelligence was questioned when a faulty report about Tagovailoa posting a 13 on the infamous Wonderlic test — the score was from a practice Wonderlic taken as a sophomore — when in reality he scored just below the average of 20 when he took the test in February.
Former Texas quarterback Chris Simms has been among Tagovailoa’s biggest critics, citing his less-than-idyllic height (6-feet), his arm strength and that his stats were the result of the system and talent he was surrounded by at Alabama to suggest he might not be worth a Top-5 pick. Meanwhile, multiple former NFL general managers and draft insiders reported at least two teams had failed Tagovailoa’s medical evaluation based on their own particular aversion to health risks.
“For me, it’s OK regardless if it’s true or if it’s not true,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m stepping into a new animal, I’m stepping into a new world, and given the circumstances with COVID-19 as well, it’s a time where we’ve got to adapt to change.”
Not that any of that talk has done anything to dampen his growing excitement leading into Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
“He has never flinched,” former NFL quarterback and Tagovailoa’s pre-draft trainer Trent Dilfer told USA TODAY Sports this week. “I think his faith is the No. 1 reason how he’s been able to do that. He doesn’t get caught up in narratives or what people are saying or even realities that (his injuries) may have hurt his draft stock. All he focuses on is what he can do today.”
And what he’s done is continually bring positive energy to all those he meets.
Leading up to this weekend’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa joined Lowe’s in surprising local Tuscaloosa employees with video calls to personally thank essential employees that have continued to serve the area during the coronavirus pandemic. The effort was undertaken by Lowe’s to connect first-round NFL hopefuls Tagovailoa and LSU’s Joe Burrow with those on the frontlines in their home communities.
Earlier this week, Tagovailoa caught up with two Lowe’s associates from both the Northport and Tuscaloosa branches — 12-year store veteran Rick Blair and 2-year employee Ronald Hobson from Northport, and Army veteran and 3-year employee Ladawn Gardner and 4-year head cashier Jamie Spradlin from Tuscaloosa.
“Knowing that this was a special week for me and my family, by calling some of the people at Lowe’s in Alabama (that are) really stepping for the community, it was awesome,” Tagovailoa said. “Because these people work hard day-in and day-out, and it was just an awesome way to give back.”
Both Burrow and Tagovailoa surprised each employee they spoke to with an offer to host the Lowe’s associate at a future game with whatever organization that ultimately drafts them Thursday. Lowe’s is using the NFL Draft to launch a new television campaign that celebrates their 300,000 associates for how they serve their community every day.
