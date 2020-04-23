Editor’s Note: This is another in an ongoing series of profile stories spotlighting members of our community and how they are facing the coronavirus crisis.
The 2019-20 golf season has been a rollercoaster ride for Troy University sophomore Anna Claire Little.
Going into last summer, there was plenty of excitement knowing that she would soon to paired with high school teammate Elisabeth Preus again, and the two would be able to compete together for the first time since leading Auburn High to the 2018 7A state title.
Preus would lead the Tigers to another championship in 2019, while Little enjoyed her first season at Troy.
The hype for the fall season took a scary turn in August though when Little and her boyfriend, Taylor Jones, were involved in a multi-car pileup while returning from watching her younger brother play baseball.
Despite the car ending up mangled, Jones and Little came away with relatively minor injuries. Little was able to continue with her golf season as scheduled.
After the fall season, Little received recognition for the effort she puts into her game year-round. In January, she was named the Alabama Women’s Amateur Player of the Year by the Alabama Golf Association.
Going into March 12, Little and her teammates had heard the rumblings that the college spring seasons could be in jeopardy. The day before the NBA called off its season after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NCAA Basketball Tournament was already going to be played without fans.
Despite that, college golf felt like a sport that could be immune from the coronavirus scare. Golf isn’t a sport that draws the crowds like others, it is played outside and can even be played with minimal interaction between players. That is why the expression on Troy head coach Randy Keck’s face stunned his players.
The team was in a celebratory mood that Thursday. As a team, players came off the course having won the Lady Cat Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Little had posted her best finish of the spring, taking 17th overall.
Keck’s message was anything but celebratory though.
“We could kinda tell that our coach’s mood was a little different after having a pretty good day and he just got us all together out by our van in the parking lot and told us that we had to pack up and leave, that we did win the tournament, but that the season was going to be over,” Little said. “It was just over.”
The trip back to Troy was the last team function of the season as the Trojans returned to campus and went their separate ways.
“It just didn’t feel real,” Little said. “We finally felt like we were playing like we were supposed to, playing good golf and just kinda on the ‘up’ of our season.”
It was a tough end to an even tougher school year for Little, but the sophomore refuses to let anything that has come at her this year get her down.
“My faith plays a big part in it,” Little said. “I just know that God has a plan for everything so whatever happens, it definitely happens for a reason. I know that what I go through and whatever anyone goes through, whatever our team goes through, that we are going to come out stronger and better that we were before.
“I feel like as long as we have that mindset and put our focus where it needs to be, there is no reason to be down about it. You just have to keep pushing and stay as positive as you can even though it is hard at times.”
Believing in that grander plan, Little is taking advantage of this extra time home to spend more time with her family.
“It is kinda bittersweet because I do love being home and spending a lot of time with my family,” she said. “I love doing that. I have two younger brothers and just being with my parents, it’s a good thing. I love being home.
“Obviously. I love being at Troy with my friends, and obviously, our season and practicing, but being home is not so bad.”
Little admits that the likelihood is that she won’t have the chance to defend her title as the Amateur Player of the Year, but it isn’t the title that concerns her the most there.
She is disappointed she won’t get to play the amateur events with her father as her caddy.
One way she is remedying that is spending more time with her dad and family away from the golf course.
One of the highlights of the break so far is a family fishing trip to friend’s pond where she reeled in a 5-pound bass.
“A day of being in quarantine is pretty much just spending time with (my family),” Little said.
“I’ve done some chipping and swings in my backyard. It is definitely makeshift, but it’s still been good.”
The topsy-turvy season was capped last week when the NCAA announced that spring athletes will retain their eligibility for next year and essentially be granted a do-over next season. Little will look to take advantage of that and build off the lessons learned from a chaotic 2019-20.
“Knowing that we have another year of practice under our belts and that we all have another year of practice, we are all getting better,” Little said. “It is crazy what can happen in a year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.