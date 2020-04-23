Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&