TUSKEGEE — There’s nothing like earning a big win on a long road trip.
But there’s nothing like being back home, either.
A week after the Tuskegee football team traveled to the Commonwealth and came away with a 13-7 win over Kentucky State in the team’s first conference game in the SIAC, the Golden Tigers are back to celebrate the way only Tuskegee can, with the school’s first home game of the year against non-conference foe Winston-Salem State.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium.
Tuskegee moved to 1-1 on the season and 1-0 in its league with that win last Saturday in Kentucky. The Golden Tigers roared back from their 38-31 shootout loss to rival Alabama State in the opener to grind out that win against a run-first, triple-option opponent.
Now this Saturday, the time comes for Tuskegee to open the gates for its first of three home games this season — which are all always something to celebrate on the historic campus.
“There’s nothing like a Tuskegee home football game,” head coach Willie Slater said this week.
He smiled, standing in Logan Hall, overlooking that stadium.
“I guess the big thing is keeping them focused on the game because we’ve got so much stuff going on around campus. So it’s tough on the coaches,” Slater laughed. “But I think (the players) look forward to playing at home, because it is a great atmosphere.”
Winston-Salem State enters 0-2, after losses to UNC Pembroke and Catawba.
Tuskegee sophomore running back Taurean Taylor ran for a career-high 160 yards last Saturday in that win at Kentucky State, scoring a 35-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.
He was named SIAC’s offensive player of the week for that performance, while Tuskegee freshman defensive lineman Andre Auguste earned conference newcomer of the week honors.
This Saturday’s game marks the first of two straight games away from conference play for Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers play at West Alabama on Sept. 28 before returning to SIAC play against Albany State on Oct. 5.
For Slater and his team, that step out of conference play doesn’t mark any kind of reprieve, as the Golden Tigers still work to improve early this season.
“We’re getting better,” Slater said. “We’re still making too many mental mistakes. But I think we made less this game — far less this game — than we did the Alabama State game.
“Hopefully we’ve gotten better this week.”
All the Golden Tigers’ classmates will be packing the ‘Shed’ — and all the alums overlooking in the stands — to find out just how many of those steps forward they’ve made.
“It was a pretty good road trip for us,” Slater said, taking one last look back at Kentucky State. “But I guess we learned a little bit about ourselves up there. I think our players do have a little fight in them.
“I think it was a really good test for our players, particularly on the road,” he also said. “We welcome the ability to be at home this week.”
