TUSKEGEE — Benjy Taylor has taken a look around, during his short time on campus.
He’s walked across esteemed grounds and breathed in the air at Tuskegee University.
“This is a national landmark we’re sitting in right now,” he said. “We need to become a national program.”
Taylor was introduced as Tuskegee’s next men’s basketball coach on Thursday morning, bringing a wealth of experience from coaching across the country to the Golden Tigers, and ending a three-month coaching search for administrators.
Taylor comes to Tuskegee from Cal State Bakersfield, where he served as an assistant. He’s picked up head coaching experience at North Central College and at Chicago State during his career, and he served as the interim head coach at Hawaii in 2014-15.
Taylor replaces former Tuskegee coach Jerry Dunn, whose contract was not renewed back in May.
“We’re in the midst of greatness right now, at Tuskegee University,” he said, in Logan Hall on the famous campus. “I’m proud to be the coach of the men’s basketball team. We’re in the midst of greatness. We all got here at the same time, at the same place, for a reason. I think our basketball program is going to be great.
“I think that we have the chance to be a stable program that wins championships,” he added.
Taylor was introduced Thursday by Tuskegee school president Lily McNair and head football coach and athletics director Willie Slater.
The Golden Tigers finished 13-15 last season and 8-10 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
After Hawaii, where he was an assistant from 2012-14 before serving as the interim head coach for that season, he coached as an assistant at Southeast Missouri State for the 2016-17 season before moving to Bakersfield where he coached until the Golden Tigers called.
He was the head coach at North Central College from 2001-04 and at Chicago State from 2007-10.
In Tuskegee, he sees a bit of a sleeping giant.
“We’re here with the first female president at Tuskegee University. She’s a trailblazer,” he said at the press conference, nodding over to McNair.
“We’re here with a football coach that’s been here 14 years and won a championship seven times,” he nodded to Slater. “That’s unheard of.”
Then he looked over to Tuskegee women’s basketball head coach Trelane Powell, who guided her team to a 20-7 season last year. “We’re here with a basketball coach that, in her first year, won 20 games,” Taylor said. “That’s the mark for basketball, to win 20 games.”
Under his vision, he expects the Golden Tigers to play focused defense. At Bakersfield, the team he staffed ranked first in transition defense and second in defensive points per possession nationally during the 2016-17 season. His Chicago State team ranked third nationally in scoring and steals in 2008-09.
“I’ve kind of morphed into my basketball philosophy on the floor,” he said. “But we will be tenacious on defense.
“We will be hard to play against,” he went on. “We’ll be difficult to prepare for on both ends of the floor. I think guys, when they play college basketball, they should really enjoy their experience. I believe in having as many possessions as you can in a game. I think guys have more fun with 80 possessions than they do with 50.”
His efforts will start with his 10 current players, made up of nine on scholarship and a walk-on.
“We have no choice but to be great, fellas,” he said during the press conference, turning his attention to them in attendance. “We have no choice but to win.
“It said a lot to me about the university — You guys didn’t have a coach for three months, and you guys all stayed steadfast and wanted to come back and compete for Tuskegee University,” he also said. “I noticed that two months ago. Most universities can not have a coach for three months and guys would be going all over the place, so that says a lot about the university as a whole, that you guys still wanted to be here.”
The Golden Tigers open their season with an exhibition at South Alabama on Oct. 27. They’ll play their home opener Nov. 20 against AUM.
