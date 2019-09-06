Willie Slater knows what’s coming.
It’s only the first game of the year for his Golden Tigers.
And it’s a game up a division — and it’s a game up a division against a team that’s sent shockwaves across Alabama already this season.
And, of course, it’s the rivalry classic.
“It’s a lot to bite off, man,” Tuskegee’s head coach laughed.
Tuskegee opens its season Saturday against rival Alabama State at ASU Stadium in Montgomery — jumping into the fire in what’s become a regular early test for the Golden Tigers since the series’ renewal.
This year, Tuskegee’s staring down an Alabama State team that impressed last week in the Hornets’ opener, coming just a few yards away from upsetting UAB in Birmingham.
What a way to start the season.
“You can’t complain about it,” Slater said, now entering his 14th season as the head coach of the Golden Tigers. “You’ve just got to strap it up and, ‘Let’s go.’
“I think our guys are ready to play. They’re going to play hard.”
After all, it’s the rivalry game.
Nothing more needs to be said.
Saturday’s game marks the 101st meeting in the series, dating all the way back to 1901.
Tuskegee and Alabama State regularly met in the Turkey Day Classic most years from 1924 up to 2012, after which point Tuskegee withdrew from the game so the Golden Tigers could be eligible for the Division II playoffs in late November. In 2017, the Tuskegee-ASU series restarted with games scheduled in early September.
Both games since have been one-score contests. Tuskegee won 14-6 in 2017 and Alabama State won 26-20 in overtime last season.
Last Saturday, Alabama State of Division I FCS came just a break away from beating Division I FBS UAB, falling 24-19. Alabama State charged into a first-and-goal opportunity at the UAB 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, but a goal-line stand for the Blazers won UAB the game.
“It’s going to be a tough game for us,” Slater said. “They’ve got a game under their belt and they’re going to improve in some areas.
“I thought they should’ve beat UAB, to be honest with you,” he said, and that’s no stretch. “And it was legitimate. It wasn’t like no accident.
“So we know we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Slater said he has two quarterbacks back that know the system well — and more weapons at wide receiver and tight end than he can ever remember having at Tuskegee, opposite an experience defense. His worry is at offensive line, where the Golden Tigers will be down two players lost to academics.
The Golden Tigers went 5-5 last season, marking the first time since 2013 that they didn’t earn at least nine wins.
Their first step in the turnaround is a mighty big one — and one everyone around will be watching.
Saturday’s kickoff is set for 5 p.m. in Montgomery.
