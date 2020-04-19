Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah was the best defensive back in college football and it wasn’t particularly close. That statement carries over to the NFL Draft where Okudah is the best defensive back available and, again, it isn’t very close.
Beyond Okudah, the rest of the cornerback class has plenty of talent as well even if none of them are as complete as the Ohio State star.
TCU’s Jeff Gladney and LSU’s Kristian Fulton are next in line for me, but Florida’s C.J. Henderson is widely considered to be second-best cover guy in the draft.
There are a top 15 group of corners who could easily develop into quality starters at some point in their careers. Six or seven of those guys could end up in the first round on Thursday.
Best of the Bunch
Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State: Okudah is widely expected to be the third overall pick in the draft to fill the void left when the Detroit Lions traded their top cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Okudah is just smooth with everything he does.
He can lock down opposing top receivers, but is also perfectly comfortable in zone coverage.
With a solid 6-foot-1 frame and plenty of athleticism, it is very difficult to poke holes in his game. He did have the advantage of playing in an elite secondary at Ohio State with Damon Arnette also looking like a high pick and Shaun Wade lined to be a first rounder as well before he decided to return to school.
Detroit would be in an ideal spot to trade down if they wished to a quarterback-hungry team, but Okudah appears too talented to pass up at No. 3.
Most Intriguing
Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn: With just two years at the cornerback position, it was somewhat of a surprise to see Igbinoghene leave Auburn early, but his athletic ability and upside put him right into the mix behind Okudah.
The Tiger was likely hurt by the lack of a pre-draft process this season. Of course, Auburn did get its Pro Day, but Igbinoghene would have been the type of prospect who would have benefited from visiting teams and working out with a NFL cornerback coach.
Without that experience, Igbinoghene will be somewhat of a risk for the team that takes him, but the upside could make him a tremendous steal if he falls into the second round.
Most Underrated
Kristian Fulton, LSU: Fulton is just a rock-solid prospect. He doesn’t have many holes in his game, but he also isn’t as flashy as some of the other prospects around him, especially compared to the other top three corners in the class.
Part of the reason he isn’t as flashy is because he played opposite freshman sensation Derek Stingley Jr., at LSU.
Fulton excels at press-man coverage which is a favorite across the NFL.
There have been rumblings that Fulton may drop out of the first round which shocks me. He is a top-20 prospect in the draft for me and a top-3 cornerback. It will be interesting to see the NFL’s real opinion of him come draft night.
Most Overrated
C.J. Henderson, Florida: Just like at safety where I devalued Grant Delpit for his struggles with tackling, Henderson is elite in many areas, but tackling is his big weakness.
Henderson is widely considered the second-best cornerback in the draft, but I can’t have him over Fulton or Gladney with that glaring weakness.
His man-coverage skills are only topped by Okudah and that is why he will be the second cornerback off the board. Teams will have to hope that once he is getting paid to play that he will be more motivated to tackle.
Time will tell on this one.
My top-15 cornerbacks:
1. Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State
2. Jeff Gladney, TCU
3. Kristian Fulton, LSU
4. C.J. Henderson, Florida
5. Damon Arnette, Ohio State
6. Jaylon Johnson, Utah
7. A.J. Terrell, Clemson
8. Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
9. Trevon Diggs, Alabama
10. Bryce Hall, Virginia
11. Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
12. Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame
13. Darnay Holmes, UCLA
14. Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
15. Michael Ojemudia, Iowa
