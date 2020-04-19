Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINS AND FLASH FLOODING EXPECTED THROUGH TONIGHT... .SEVERAL BANDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA THROUGH TONIGHT. THE FIRST BAND WILL MOVE THROUGH THIS MORNING AND WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND AND SLIDE EAST. A SECOND BAND OF EVEN HEAVIER RAIN WILL SET UP THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO TONIGHT. RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. AREAS WITH THE HIGHEST PROBABILITY OF RECEIVING THESE HEAVY RAINS WILL BE BETWEEN THE I-22/I-20 AND I-85 CORRIDORS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, TALLADEGA, AND WALKER. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK, AND PIKE. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, FAYETTE, GREENE, HALE, LAMAR, MARENGO, PICKENS, SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * HEAVY RAINFALL FROM SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL RESULT IN 3 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&