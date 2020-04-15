Even in a class with Joe Burrow who had the greatest college passing season of all-time, Chase Young is probably the surest thing in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Ohio State defensive end is an absolute force.
He is all but a lock to be the No. 2 selection to the Washington Redskins. After Young though, its anyone’s guess where the rest of this class ends up.
LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson is likely the next guy in line for pass-rush hungry teams. LSU moved Chaisson all over the formation and used his incredible athleticism to create big plays on defense.
The question with Chaisson is if he can anchor against the run with his slender frame. Some teams simply won’t value him very high because of that.
On the flip side, Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa and Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos have that prototypical defensive end size, but their athleticism and pass-rushing moves are more of the question.
After Young, scouts will need to work closely with the defensive coordinators and defensive line coaches of their teams to figure out which of these guys fits what they want to do.
Best of the Bunch
Chase Young, Ohio State: The Buckeye is the perfect blend of Chaisson’s athleticism with Gross-Matos’ size. The debate with Young isn’t comparing him to the other members of this class, but instead the great defensive end prospects of all time.
Last year, it was another great Buckeye with Nick Bosa who went No. 2 and helped transform the San Francisco defense and lead them to a Super Bowl berth. Young brings back memories of elite defensive end prospects from my youth like Julius Peppers and Mario Williams.
Young has the stats to back it up too. Over the past two years, he has 79 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks and has forced seven fumbles.
It is hard to make an argument for the Bengals passing on Joe Burrow for the 6-foot-5, 264-pound athlete. Young is the surest bet though. Players with his skill-set simply don’t miss in the NFL.
Most Intriguing
Zach Baun, Wisconsin: At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Baun presents all the issues that Chaisson does, but more severe. He could be a surprise to some find here because some consider him a linebacker. I put him here though because his best skill is his pass rushing.
Baun had 71 tackles and 12.5 sacks this season at Wisconsin, but his lack of size makes him a difficult projection and he will have to find a very specific role. Baun could fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker and that will likely be where he ends up.
However the role I think he could end up playing is similar to Anthony Barr in Minnesota, where he lines up at linebacker, but is also a feared blitzer. Even the former UCLA standout was 15 pounds heavier coming out than Baun is now.
Baun is certainly talented, but out of this group, he is the toughest to project where he may be picked.
Most Underrated
A.J. Epenesa, Iowa: The Hawkeye was thought to be a potential top-5 selection going into this season and there was actually a debate between he and Young. He has fallen on draft boards during his junior season and in the pre-draft process.
Epenesa had 11.5 sacks this past season at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds. With that size and coming off back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, Epenesa seems like a prospect with very low bust potential.
There is now talk that Epenesa could fall all the way to the second round which seems crazy given the success that he had in college and the size he brings to the position.
Epenesa will go somewhere in the late first or early second and will be a very good fit for that team, even if he lacks the star potential that some others in this class have.
Most Overrated
James Lynch, Baylor: ESPN Scouts Inc. rates the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as the No. 6 defensive end in the class.
Lynch simply doesn’t have the athletic profile to be a NFL starter though with a 289-pound frame. He could try to transition to being a pass-rushing defensive tackle, but I don’t think he has the anchor to play that role either as a starter.
Lynch could carve out a role as a rotation player in the NFL, but his lack of upside and the dilemma with how to utilize him makes him a reach for me any time before Day 3. He isn’t in my top-15 of pass rushing prospects.
My top-10 pass rushers:
1. Chase Young, Ohio State
2. K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
3. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
4. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
5. Terrell Lewis, Alabama
6. Zach Baun, Wisconsin
7. Joshua Uche, Michigan
8. Curtis Weaver, Boise State
9. Jonathan Greenard, Florida
10. Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
