During the tight end portion of this draft preview, I talked about how that position has dramatically shifted in terms of skill set in recent seasons. If the offensive side of the ball dramatically shifts, that requires a matching shift from the defense. That shift has happened at linebacker.
Gone are the days of defenses being built around having that run stuffer in the middle of the defense who has a main focus of getting downhill and thumping the running back. Instead the buzzword with linebackers is sideline-to-sideline and speed has become the most important factor.
With the three first-round prospects that is especially evident as Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, LSU’s Patrick Queen and Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray hang their hats on their athletic profile. Simmons and Queen each check in at around 230 pounds, but are known for their coverage abilities and ability to chase down the ball.
It is hard to find that big thumper at linebacker anywhere in this class and that likely suits the NFL just fine as athleticism oozes from this group even after the top three.
Best of the Bunch
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson: Just like at defensive end with Chase Young, the debate about who the top linebacker is in this class isn’t much of one — well, unless you consider Simmons a safety, or a slot cornerback, or a pass rusher.
That is the fascinating thing about the Clemson star, he played all over the field for Dabo Swinney and unlike some that may be considered a jack-of-all trades, master-of-none; Simmons was a master-of-all at the college level. His speed reached legendary status when he and Clemson speedster Travis Etienne, considered one of the fastest running backs in the country, had a foot race and Simmons matched him step for step in what ended up as a virtual tie.
The 6-foot-4, 230 pounder played safety and also saw work in straight man coverage in college and excelled at everything thrown his way. That versatility is amazing, and with the modern-day shift to more and more spread offense, it makes him the perfect defensive chess piece.
If utilized properly, Simmons will be asked to do all of that at the next level from his MIKE linebacker spot and will make life difficult for the offensive play-callers who scheme all day to get a running back or receiver matched up on a linebacker.
Simmons could find himself taken as high as the Giants at No. 4, but is a lock for the top 10.
Most Intriguing
Willie Gay, Jr., Mississippi State: Want the blend of athleticism and size? Gay might be the answer to that question. The only question is if that athletic upside is worth the substantial character concerns around the Bulldog.
Already having been suspended in the past for academic fraud and having been ejected for fighting, Gay capped his tumultuous time is Starkville by breaking an orbital bone in starting quarterback Garrett Shrader’s face during a fight in practice leading up to the Music City Bowl this year.
While it is certainly a risk to add Gay to your locker room, he has a skill set that teams covet. At 6-foot-1, 243 pounds, Gay has the speed to get sideline-to-sideline while maintaining that traditional size on the second level of the defense.
If it wasn’t for the off-field concerns, Gay is probably in the conversation with Queen and Murray for the end of the first round. With the concerns, his draft position appears to be anyone’s guess.
Most Underrated
Davion Taylor, Colorado: Want a Simmons type athlete, but don’t have a top-10 pick? Colorado’s Davion Taylor may have the answer for you.
OK, that’s a bit of hyperbole, but Taylor is quite the physical freak in his own right. The long, athletic linebacker is the modern mold, but lacks the polish that many of his fellow players have.
Because of a conflict with his mother’s religion (Seventh-Day Adventist Church), Taylor was only allowed to play one high school football game because Friday night is considered part of the Sabbath. Taylor ended up trying out for a Coahoma Community College and making the team.
Junior college eventually led him becoming the No. 1 ranked JUCO outside linebacker in the country and a chance to play at Colorado. He finished his senior season at Colorado second on the team with 72 tackles.
Taylor won’t be an instant starter, but certainly feels like a guy that a team would be happy to have in its locker room. He could be a special-teams star too while he receives NFL coaching at linebacker.
Most Overrated
Malik Harrison, Ohio State: Harrison feels like a prospect from that older era. At 246 pounds, he fits the mold of a run-stuffer.
The question is how much a player like him can impact the passing game which is becoming all that matters in the NFL. My answer is not much, so despite his pedigree, I’d pass on Harrison.
My top-10 linebackers:
1. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
2. Patrick Queen, LSU
3. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
4. Willie Gay, Jr., Mississippi State
5. Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
6. Logan Wilson, Wyoming
7. Malik Harrison, Ohio State
8. Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
9. Troy Dye, Oregon
10. David Woodward, Utah State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.