The was plenty of immediate panic last week when Jalen Green said no thanks to Auburn, Memphis and college basketball. It only ramped up more when Isaiah Todd backed away from Michigan to join him.
Green and Todd decided to forgo their one year of college basketball to enter the NBA G-League before going to the NBA Draft next year. This was immediately celebrated as the beginning of the end for college basketball.
A. Sherrod Blakely, who covers the Boston Celtics for NBC Sports, summed up those thoughts with “when you take the marquee attractions, guys like Jalen Green, out of the equations, people aren’t going to tune in at the same level.”
He then asked “What does college basketball have that you aren’t going to see in the G-League or NBA?” His answer was “not a lot.”
My answer is a bit different.
There has been some revisionist’s history with the ‘one-and-done’ rule. People act like the NCAA established the rule to add talent to its ranks.
The NCAA is responsible for plenty of sins, but that is not one of them. The NBA created the rule in large part because they were tired of looking foolish when they draft high school players.
In the final NBA Draft before the rule was enacted, the top high-school pick was Martell Webster. Webster never became a full-time starter in the NBA and despite being so young was out of the league quicker than any of the other top eight picks — all college players.
The ‘one-and-done’ rule isn’t designed to make sure stars like Jalen Green grace a college campus with their presences for six months, it is to make sure that NBA general managers don’t have to start going to AAU and high school games — they’d rather save that for the college coaches.
I say that not in support of the one-and-done system, in fact quite the opposite.
There is the old saying, ‘play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the back.’ This is more so the case for fans. Fans root for their schools — not because they scouted the entire country and determined they have the best players, but because it’s their school.
If you want to watch the best players in the world, you watch the NBA. College basketball has never and will never have the best players in the world.
The other argument you see is that the level of play will drop off and it will ruin March Madness.
This season the two National Player of the Year winners were Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Iowa’s Luka Garza — neither was anywhere near a one-and-done. Kansas finished as the top ranked team. The Jayhawks didn’t feature a single freshman in the starting five.
Last season’s national champion was Virginia with no one-and-done players. 2018 champion Villanova’s top players were juniors in Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. 2017 champion North Carolina didn’t start a single one-and-done. 2016 champion Villanova didn’t have a one-and-done on its entire roster.
While the Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards level recruits gather most the SportsCenter clips and are seen as the stars, they rarely lead championship teams and even more rarely create any new fans of a team.
Edwards was considered the premier recruit in college basketball and still might be the first pick in the NBA Draft. I must of missed where Georgia was selling out its basketball games this year or where he caused them to rocket to the top of the SEC.
Before I came to Alabama, I worked in Missouri and the local college there is Northwest Missouri State. They won the Division II National Championship in 2019 with the sixth undefeated season in the history of D-2 and the style of play they used to do that is as entertaining as any in D-I. Their offense set efficiency records all levels — including D-I.
The key to enjoyable basketball isn’t the names on the back of the jersey. Basketball is fun when it is played cleanly and fans love to root for guys they feel like they know.
Fewer one-and-done players isn’t a bad thing for college basketball. It is the best thing that can happen to it.
If the top recruits are taken off the top, you will see a much higher percentage of players who stay multiple seasons. Teams will benefit from the continuity and fans will benefit from the relationship they will get to build with the players on their team.
Now why Jalen Green didn’t have the choice of entering the 2020 NBA Draft — that is the topic of another column and really bad look for the NBA. But we will have to save that discussion for another day.
