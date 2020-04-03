While the quarterback and wide receiver classes certainly have plenty of top-end talent, no position group has more players that could find their way into the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft than this offensive tackle class.
Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton could each find themselves selected in the top-10 picks at the end of the month depending on how teams rank them.
I still have the wide receivers as the best overall class, but that is simply because the depth of that group is better.
The top four tackles are as solid of a group as you can have. There is basically no consensus on who is better than the rest in that group with one national media outlet’s top-ranked guy just as likely to be No. 4 as he is to be No. 1 in the next person’s rankings.
Teams will likely be the same way, and who they pick may end up being determined more by scheme fit than talent. Thomas and Wirfs fit better in zone-blocking schemes, while Becton is more of the prototypical power player.
Best of the bunch
Jedrick Wills, Alabama: Without having a specific scheme to draft into, Wills makes the most sense to top my list. I wouldn’t be surprised if any of the four are the top pick when we get to draft day though.
With his size and athleticism Wills will fit into any system, and although he was the right tackle at Alabama he protected lefty quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side. With his best trait being pass protection, he could easily shift to the left side for his NFL team.
Wills is just very good at every aspect of an offensive lineman’s job. Although Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy and Tagovailoa are certainly the more talked-about NFL prospects, it is not difficult to imagine Wills being the first Alabama player off the board on draft day.
Most intriguing
Mekhi Becton, Louisville: The man is a mountain. Standing at 6-foot-7 and nearly 370 pounds, Becton’s athleticism is amazing.
He is likely the riskiest choice among the four elite tackles in this class because he has battled weight issues throughout his career and needs to keep that under control. However, his blend of size and athleticism is a once-in-a-generation type thing, and he has Hall of Fame upside.
As I mentioned in the opening, his size clearly fits best in a power-blocking scheme, and defensive ends will not look forward to Becton coming up on their schedule.
Becton could very well be the No. 1 tackle off the board with the Giants making a lot of sense at No. 4 overall. Regardless, he will not have a long wait to hear his name called.
Most underrated
Lucas Niang, TCU: My bias comes out here a bit with my favorite team, the Vikings, relying on a zone-blocking scheme, but Niang has the size and athleticism that any team should covet.
Often I see Niang on the bottom of top-10 rankings, but I think his athleticism is too good to pass up on with his 6-foot-7, 328-pound frame.
The Horned Frog star did play through a hip injury this past season which may drive him down, but in the second round he looks like a steal, especially for a zone-blocking team.
Most overrated
Josh Jones, Houston: After the top-4 there appears to be a pretty solid consensus that Jones in the next tackle in line, but I just don’t see his as that with guys like Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland, USC’s Austin Jackson and Niang offering just as much if not more.
While he is another extremely high-end athlete with great size, his game is a bit raw. I just see more bust potential with him than some of the others.
Jones is still tremendous value in the second round, but I just don’t see him as a first-round type player in this loaded tackle class.
My top-10 offensive tackles
1. Jedrick Wills, Alabama
2. Andrew Thomas, Georgia
3. Tristan Wilfs, Iowa
4. Mekhi Becton, Louisville
5. Lucas Niang, TCU
6. Josh Jones, Houston
7. Austin Jackson, USC
8. Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
9. Matthew Peart, UConn
10. Saahdiq Charles, LSU
