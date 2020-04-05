With most draft classes you look to the prospects in a position group who have the chance to jump into the top-10 picks if a certain need lines up for a team. With the interior offensive linemen this season, that kind of prospect just isn’t there.
While the centers and guards lack a Quenton Nelson like prospect that the have had in previous years, this class does have some depth to it and once team finish rummaging through the tackles, they should be able to find some value later on inside.
The center group is where this class is very strong with Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz, LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry III, Temple’s Matt Hennessy, Washington’s Nick Harris and Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz.
Best of the Bunch
Cesar Ruiz, Michigan: If this group is going to produce a first rounder, it is likely to be Ruiz.
Ruiz is a a pure center prospect which could limit his landing spots, but he fits in either a power or zone scheme due to his length and athleticism. That scheme diversity should help him maximize is stock and potentially sneak into the back end of the first round.
If he doesn’t end up there though, whoever takes Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert should probably consider a guy like Ruiz to help protect their young quarterback as he adjusts to the next level.
Most Intriguing
Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin: Normally the ‘most intriguing’ part of this column has been reserved for players with athletic ceilings that could make them better at the NFL level than they were in college. That is not why Biadasz is here.
The Wisconsin center is the most decorated interior offensive lineman in this class and has been out in front of Jonathan Taylor’s huge season’s the last couple years. His 2019 performance simply wasn’t on the level of 2018 though when he was considered a top prospect.
NFL teams will be faced with a choice whether to believe they can recreate his 2018 success or if they are just getting what they saw in 2019. A team with a zone-blocking scheme is likely to take that chance and I see Biadasz going higher than most have him mocked currently.
He has the size to possibly shift to guard as well which could help his value.
Most Underrated
Jonah Jackson, Ohio State: Jackson is a lock to go in the second round to me and major reason is because he is a guard in a class full of tackles and centers.
The math explains it all. There are only 32 starting center spots in the league while there are 64 guard spots. Simple supply and demand dictates that true guard prospects are going to climb the board in this class and due to the abundance of center and lack of tp-tier guards, Jackson suddenly becomes a hot commodity.
The transfer from Rutgers to Ohio State has proven that he can adapt and thrive in a new situation and he has plenty of physical skills as well to fit especially well into a zone scheme.
The common thought seems to be that after Ruiz, nobody else is likely to crack the first round, but I could see a team taking a chance on the draft’s best guard.
Most Overrated
Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU: Cushenberry is more commonly the prospect seen flirting with the first round in mock drafts, but the same forces that move Jackson up the board may cause Cushenberry to fall a bit.
Ruiz is clearly seen to be a tier ahead of him, but Cushenberry’s key on draft night is to be seen as that second center prospect, but depending on scheme teams could prefer Biadasz, Hennessy or even Harris.
Cushenberry’s fears could also be eased if the Bengals decided to keep some continuity and pair Joe Burrow with his center with the first pick of the second round.
Cushenberry isn’t a guarantee to fall, but he does have a pretty wide range of outcomes.
My top-10 interior offensive linemen:
1. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
2. Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
3. Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU
4. Robert Hunt, Louisiana
5. Matt Hennessy, Temple
6. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
7. Netane Muti, Fresno State
8. Damien Lewis, LSU
9. Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
10. Nick Harris, Washington
