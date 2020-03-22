With coronavirus putting sporting events on hold, the attention of the sports world turned almost entirely to NFL free agency and trade season this year.
Every season, good players swap spots and it makes the news because its football and we all love football, but this season has been special as the league is experienced a huge shift in its premier position with the biggest names futures up in the air.
Three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks were free agents and two of those changed uniforms. A former Super Bowl MVP was traded already and a former NFL MVP and first overall pick is likely to switch teams soon. Another former No. 1 pick, who led the league in passing yards last season, is still a free agent.
Here are my thoughts on the major quarterback moves this week:
» Tom Brady to the Buccaneers. The greatest to ever do it is heading to Tampa. After leading a dynasty for two decades, Brady is taking a new challenge.
Brady and the Patriots became a dynasty thanks to Brady’s ability to work with under-valued receivers, but the one stretch where he had an elite outside receiver, Brady and Randy Moss set records and the Patriots were a helmet-catch away from a perfect season. In Tampa, they don’t have the most talented receiver of all time, but they may have two of the best currently in the league.
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin certainly provide a bulk of the firepower, but O.J. Howard could also breakout with Brady. Brady helped make Rob Gronkowski the best tight end in the league and although Howard has had a disappointing start to the season, he is extremely talented.
The Buccaneers also have a veteran, offensive-minded head coach in Bruce Arians. While Brady will certainly appreciate not being coached by someone younger than himself, Arians vertical-passing will be an interesting change for Brady, who’s arm strength has been questioned in recent years.
» Philip Rivers to the Colts. The Colts were thrown into turmoil last season when Andrew Luck decided to retire during the preseason, but Jacoby Brissett took over and nearly got the team to the playoffs.
The idea behind adding a potential Hall of Fame quarterback is that he adds enough to push the Colts over the top. The problem with that logic is that last year’s Chargers team is more talented than the Colts are going to be this year. All that talent and Rivers amounted to a top-10 pick last year.
I have my doubts whether Rivers at this stage of his career is better than Brissett.
» Nick Foles to the Bears. The former Super Bowl MVP is reuniting with Matt Nagy who coached him with the Eagles and Chiefs.
Foles is on a terrible contract, but he is certainly better than Mitch Trubisky and a return to a familiar system should help both sides. The Bears could be in for a major bounce-back season and Trubisky could be on the move this team next year.
» Teddy Bridgewater to the Panthers. Bridgewater showed last season some of the potential that he had with the Vikings before a horrific knee injury. The Saints re-signed Drew Brees so that left Bridgewater searching for a job and he found one in the same division.
Carolina is going through a complete rebuild and moving on from former MVP Cam Newton. Bridgewater doesn’t have the upside of Newton, but he gives them a solid starter in Year One under new coach Matt Rhule.
Remaining Predictions
There are still a few big-name options on the market so here are my guesses as to where they land.
» Cam Newton to the Chargers. There are rumblings that the Chargers are happy with Tyrod Taylor, but I’m guessing that is simply smoke to force the Panthers to cut Newton. The Chargers roster is too good to pass up the chance at Newton.
» Jacoby Brissett to the Patriots. With Brady gone, the Patriots will grab up a familiar option with their former back-up, who played well last year for the Colts.
» Andy Dalton to the Redskins. Dalton’s landing spot is tougher as he could be a capable starter somewhere, but those options are drying up. Washington would make sense if he is willing to mentor Dwayne Haskins.
» Jameis Winston to the Steelers. Winston is a curious case after leading the league in passing years last season and throwing 30 interceptions. The starter market appears dead for him, but Pittsburgh would be an interesting spot with the oft-injured and aging Ben Roethlisberger to sit behind for a year or two and then get a shot either there or elsewhere.
» Joe Flacco to the Bills. Flacco was not good last year with the Broncos, but he is a former Super Bowl winner and teams could do much worse as a backup. Josh Allen needs a mentor in Buffalo, the strong-armed Flacco could really help Allen.
