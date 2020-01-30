There is a common practice in professional wrestling to feature primarily two types of wrestlers: babyfaces and heels.
With a scripted sport, organizations like the WWE have the luxury and obligation to make you care about every match whether your favorite athlete is in it or now. They do this through babyfaces — essentially the good guys — and heels — the bad guys.
Of course in a scripted sport, this practice is fairly easy. The script determines which athletes the fans are to consider ‘good’ and which are ‘bad.’ With such clear distinctions, the idea is that fans have a strong rooting interest in every match.
Without a script, this distinction is a bit harder to pull off in major sports. As a Minnesota Timberwolves fan, if the Magic and the Hornets are on television, neither of those teams move the needle for me and it becomes easy to lose interest in the game without a rooting interest.
Sports need babyfaces and heels — heroes and villains — to succeed and nobody in the last 20 years more embodied that than Kobe Bryant.
Bryant played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers and if a Laker game was on TV during his run it was a guarantee that nobody watching was without rooting interest. Despite playing for one of the league’s most-storied franchises, Bryant rose to become perhaps the most popular player in team history.
That history includes Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and Bryant’s teammate Shaquille O’Neal. All those players have good arguments to be ranked higher than Bryant in the list of all-time greats, but it feels like none were as revered by Laker Nation as Bryant.
While Laker fans loved Bryant and the winning he quickly found with O’Neal, the rest of the league found an easy villain. While O’Neal had a way with the media and fans that seemed easy to know and his comedic personality could cut through rivalries, Bryant was as serious as they come.
Other stars like the Spurs’ Tim Duncan, the other all-time player whose career overlapped most with Bryant’s, was famously reserved and respected by all even if it was rare to have anyone outside San Antonio call him their favorite player. Bryant on the other hand was the most polarizing player in the game — it seemed he was either your favorite player or least favorite and there was no in-between.
Bryant even had the comic-book hero/villain nickname to go with it — the Black Mamba.
The Lakers took the early 2000’s by storm with O’Neal and Bryant winning three straight titles to begin the decade, but just like any good WWE storyline, the sustained dominance needed drama and Bryant and O’Neal delivered.
The superstar pairing had a falling out and O’Neal ended up being traded to Miami where he almost immediately won another title with Dwyane Wade. Not winning without O’Neal, a sexual assault case levied against Bryant which ended in a civil settlement and three straight middling seasons for the Lakers after the trade only added to the divide on Bryant.
In 2008, the Lakers got Bryant another All-Star running mate again with a trade for Pau Gasol. That season resulted in a trip to The Finals and Bryant’s only NBA MVP award. The Lakers followed that with back-to-back NBA Championships in 2009 and 2010.
Back on top again, Bryant’s fans found another feud — this one with the NBA’s biggest up-and-coming star LeBron James. Although James and Bryant never met in the playoffs, fans on each side dug in to fight about who the best player in the league was.
A favorite gripe to put on James was his lack of ‘Mamba mentality,’ the legendary do-anything-to-win style of Bryant. Bryant’s Mamba mentality was perhaps best seen in a regular-season game in 2013 when Bryant tore his Achilles tendon, a devastating injury for any athlete, but stayed in the game to shoot and make his free throws.
Bryant finished his career as a five-time NBA champion, an 11-time All-NBA First Team selection, a two-time Finals MVP and an 18-time All Star.
Bryant’s Mamba mentality was slowing fading since his retirement and the world was beginning to see a different side to the superstar. With four daughters, he was becoming one of the leading advocates for women’s sports, particularly basketball where his daughter Gigi was seen as a rising star. Bryant’s final tweet was a congratulations to James for passing him on the all-time scoring list, a gesture that was unlike Bryant in his playing days.
Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s deaths Sunday in a helicopter crash on the way to a basketball tournament led to plenty of touching remembrances of polarizing star, including particularly moving ones from his biggest rivals with O’Neal and James.
As a player, Bryant was the ultimate guy you loved to hate. In retirement, he was quickly becoming one of the most important voices in the sport. It is a tragedy that the world will never get to see what he and Gigi could’ve accomplished together in the Bryants’ next chapter.
At the end of the day, Sunday offers a sobering reminder that while it is fun to ‘hate’ the players and teams we root against in games — at the end of the day, it is just that: a game. And Bryant forever changed that game.
