The 2020 NFL safety class isn’t a banner one by any means, but like the linebacker class it seems like the more diverse skill set you have, the more value you’ll have for NFL franchises.
LSU’s Grant Delpit was supposed to be the top-5 type pick for this class and if he would have been able to come out before this year, he may have been. Despite LSU’s national championship, no Tiger hurt his draft stock more this season than Delpit did.
In Delpit’s decline, it has given others the chance to step up and challenge him for the top spot. The two leading contenders for that spot are Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr., and Alabama’s Xavier McKinney — who will always be fondly remembered on the Plains as the guy Shaun Shivers trucked in the 2019 Iron Bowl (included that photo just for you guys).
Winfield and McKinney are two of the the most versatile safeties in the class with the ability to play deep, come up to cover a slot receiver, or play in the box even if it sometimes ends up like the Shivers play.
Versatility is the key to this class despite a lack of top-end talent.
Best of the Bunch
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota: This is the first one of mine where my top pick really goes against the consensus as McKinney and Delpit are still widely considered to be the top of the class.
Winfield, a rare fourth-year sophomore, is coming off a great season for the Golden Gophers and he has the experience and skill to play any position in the secondary. While he lacks the pure athleticism, he reminds me a lot Tyrann Mathieu.
Mathieu was under-drafted because of off-field concerns, but since coming into the league, he has developed into one of the best safeties in the league and was the most important defensive player last year for the Chiefs. His addition to the secondary made the defense good enough to support the offense and win a Super Bowl.
Mathieu has developed into one of the best leaders in the NFL too and Winfield doesn’t have any of the character concerns that Mathieu had when he entered the league. In fact, Winfield has a leg up after growing up around his father who was a star cornerback for the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.
Winfield isn’t as flashy as some prospects, but he will provide a lot of value to whomever scoops him up in the late first or early second round.
Most Intriguing
Kenny Robinson Jr., XFL/West Virginia: The St. Louis BattleHawks have produced one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.
After Kenny Robinson was dismissed from West Virginia for academic violations, he was faced with the prospect of having to transfer and sit out a year before he could play football again. Robinson chose another path though and joined the upstart XFL.
The rangy safety made an immediate impact in the new league with 21 tackles and two interceptions in just five games for the BattleHawks.
Robinson doesn’t lack for confidence and calls himself the most pro-ready safety in the draft. It is hard to argue either considering he is the only one who has played professional football.
It is not like Robinson was a slouch in college either. As a sophomore, he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors with four interceptions and 77 tackles.
Seeing where Robinson land will say a lot about how much respect the XFL was able to earn during its short resurgence.
Most Underrated
Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois: While Winfield and McKinney offer versatility to play cornerback and safety, Chinn offers that versatility but with the ability to move up and play some linebacker.
The Southern Illinois star is 6-foot-3, 219 pounds and has the athleticism to move all around the formation. Chinn is a FCS version of Isaiah iImmons for the teams who miss out on the Clemson star who is destined for the top-10.
Chinn won’t be a top-10 pick, but in the second round he offers great value as a chess piece that can play a variety of roles for a defense.
There will always be a transition for an FCS player making the jump to the NFL, but Chinn has the next-level athleticism to adapt quickly.
Most Overrated
Grant Delpit, LSU: We talk a lot about the different skills that a modern-day safety needs, but the most basic one for any defender is the ability to tackle, and that is the one Delpit struggles with the most.
That is not a good problem to have. It hasn’t held the LSU star back much in college football’s public perception as he was somehow given the Jim Thorpe Award this season as college football’s best defensive back. Jeffrey Okudah was also a finalist and somehow didn’t get the nod. We will get more into why Okudah clearly deserved that when we talk corners in the next one of these.
Delpit has all the physical skills you’d ever want and is very strong in coverage which will allow him to remain one of the first safeties off the board. But he will have to become a better tackler to succeed in the NFL where offensive coordinators are becoming better and better at finding ways to get their playmakers one-on-one with defensive backs in space.
Missed tackles lead to long touchdowns and I fear that Delpit will allow plenty of those if he doesn’t clean his game up.
My top-10 safeties:
1. Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
2. Xavier McKinney, Alabama
3. Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
4. Grant Delpit, LSU
5. Kyle Dugger, Lenior-Rhyne
6. Ashtyn Davis, California
7. Kenny Robinson, XFL/West Virginia
8. K’Von Wallace, Clemson
9. Terrell Burgess, Utah
10. Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
