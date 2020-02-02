Growing up in southwest Iowa, I never had home-state professional football teams to root for.
Fox would show the Vikings game every week; they are my Dad’s favorite team, so I adopted them. CBS would show the Chiefs every week and they were geographically closer, so I adopted them as well — with the caveat that I’d root for the Vikings if they met in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs and the Vikings have one Super Bowl win between them. It was 50 years ago and the Chiefs beat the Vikings in that game. So even ‘my’ teams’ one title didn’t go the way I would’ve wanted — and it happened more than two decades before I was born.
I was listening to the Bill Simmons’ Podcast the other day for his Super Bowl preview and he said he felt bad for the Chiefs because they have the most tortured fanbase in the NFL. His guest quickly corrected him and reminded him of the Vikings. They settled on the Vikings as the most tortured, with the Chiefs second.
The thing that has united the Vikings and Chiefs over the past 50 years, besides a lack of world championships, is a lack of franchise quarterbacks. The two fanbases look back fondly on the days of Len Dawson and Fran Tarkenton, but when your most recognizable quarterback in franchise history is an octogenerian, that is a bad sign for your team’s relevance.
Both teams have made plenty of playoff runs in the past 50 years, only to fall in heart-breaking fashion to teams with better quarterbacks.
I thought the Vikings had the answer with Daunte Culpepper, but after he took second in the MVP voting to Peyton Manning, he promptly blew out his knee and on his way out of the league. Brett Favre came around for a bit, but fell in the NFC Championship to a better quarterback in Drew Brees.
The Chiefs quarterback history is even worse. Prior to Alex Smith, Tyler Thigpen was considered an exciting option.
When they got Smith from the Niners, the Chiefs became relevant in the AFC. Head Coach Andy Reid maximized all of Smith’s tools, but consistently running up against Tom Brady and the Patriots took its toll. Smith, over time, seemed like he wasn’t the answer to reach that ultimate goal.
Fast forward to the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs traded up in the first round to take a quarterback in the first-round since Todd Blackledge in 1983 — they year they passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino. In ’17, the immediate reaction was that they made a similar blunder. Instead of taking national championship quarterback Deshaun Watson from Clemson, they gambled on a toolsy gunslinger from Texas Tech named Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes sat behind Smith his rookie year and Watson took the league by storm before being injured, which only made Chiefs fans more nervous.
Reid and the fans were finally rewarded last season. Mahomes took the job and shattered records on the way to winning the MVP. This season, he battled injuries, but come playoff time, he has been the one handing others the heart-breaking defeats — like overcoming a 24-0 deficit to beat Watson and his Texans a couple weeks ago.
Now, as Super Sunday dawns, I find myself feeling very different than in years’ past. Opinions are split on who wins tonight’s game, but my team goes in with the biggest positional advantage you can have in football.
It’s a strange feeling of confidence.
All that said, I’m completely prepared for the Niners to win 48-17 and crush me once again
