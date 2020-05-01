Former Opelika football coach Spence McCracken has no shortage of accomplishments under his belt from his years of playing the game and then trading in a helmet for a headset. On Friday, he added a new achievement in a different game that takes up most of his time in retirement.
McCracken, 71, hit his first-ever hole in one on the 15th hole at Indian Pines Golf Course in Auburn. The shot, which was from 157 yards out from the red tees, was part of a round in which McCracken shot a 78 — including a 1-over-par 36 on the back nine.
“I hit a real low shot. I have kind of a power fade. The pin was right on the front of the green. It rolled up behind the pin, and it was on a downhill slope. It rolled back into the hole,” said McCracken, who hit the shot with a 3-hybrid club. “We couldn’t tell if it was in. I told the guys, ‘I’ve got to go up there and see if this thing is in the hole.’ I told one of my coaching buddies it wasn’t as good as winning a state championship, but it was kind of like catching a big fish when you’re on one of these charter boats.
“It’s like when you’re a little boy at Christmas. You’re waiting for your mom and dad to let you come out of the bedroom and look at presents. It’s just sensational. It’s something too that you don’t ever expect.”
McCracken was well known for his football exploits — he was a standout player at Lee-Montgomery, an Auburn letterman and a three-time state champion coach — but he also spent plenty of time around golf growing up.
McCracken’s father Dwight, a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, played golf regularly during McCracken’s youth and would often let his young son tag along. McCracken would bring his baseball glove and shag iron shots his father hit, or he would caddy and drive a cart as his father walked the course.
McCracken played regularly at a par-3 course in Auburn while playing for the Tigers, but it wasn’t until he retired from coaching football that he totally committed to the sport. He joined Indian Pines shortly after hanging up his whistle and has played twice a week with a group of about 15 people ever since.
Given McCracken’s background in football and golf, he said the two sports have several aspects in common. Both sports require mental sharpness from start to finish, and the importance of making yourself better and not worrying about the opponent goes a long way in both. There’s also the need to commit a lot of time to either sport in order to be among the best.
And, perhaps most importantly, both golf and football require the players to have a short memory when something goes wrong.
“You can’t go back after a hole’s over that you screwed up. That hole’s over. You have to move on,” said McCracken, who was elected to the AHSAA Hall of Fame in 2004. “It’s just like in football. You fumble or you have a bad play. You just have to forget about it and go on to the next play.”
McCracken got into golf thanks to his father, and because of that he had the perfect spot to put his prized hole-in-one ball. He has placed it next to a plaque that belonged to his father, who received it after hitting his first and only hole in one.
“That was a good memory,” McCracken said.
