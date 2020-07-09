Lardarius Webb Jr., the son of former Beauregard football star and NFL player Lardarius Webb, picked up his first major scholarship offer from Nebraska on June 26. Eleven days later, Webb has decided his next stop will be Lincoln.
Webb announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday night. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is now the Cornhuskers’ 12 commit for its class of 2021.
The moment he committed was a special one for Webb, who like his father had been playing at Beauregard before he transferred to Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi, this offseason for his senior year.
“When (Nebraska head coach Scott) Frost called, he felt like family. It felt like I already knew him before. I can tell he, (defensive coordinator Erik) Chinander and (defensive backs coach Travis) Fisher really want me there,” Webb said. “I was really happy. I couldn’t believe everything I’ve worked and asked that Man above for is all coming true.”
Webb — whose nickname is “Spider-Man” thanks to his last name — stuck to receivers throughout his junior season at Beauregard. He ended the year with 51 total tackles — including 30 solo — in addition to three interceptions.
Even though the Hornets as a team struggled, Webb did his part defensively to help Beauregard stay in contention and showed every Friday night he was capable of making big plays. Webb’s play earned him a spot on the Opelika-Auburn News’ All-Area second team defense.
Webb, who was recently named a three-star recruit by Rivals, explained it took a tremendous amount of effort and dedication to reach this point.
It took a lot of work — like really a lot of work. I mean work where you can’t feel your muscles when you get out of bed type of work. You’ve got to want it that bad,” Webb said. “I want to say thank you Mom and Dad for making me the man I am today.”
Webb has acknowledged the path he’s following was previously set by his father. Lardarius Webb Sr. played nine seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and was a member of the team when it won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.
For the younger Webb, trying to stand out in the sport that made his dad famous is an endeavor he welcomes with open arms.
“I’ve definitely got some big shoes to fill, but I’m up for the challenge,” Webb said. “It really feels great following in my dad’s footsteps not because he did it but because I have so much love and passion for this game.”
Webb said he’s most excited about playing for coach Frost, coach Chinander and coach Fisher and is eager for his first chance to play in Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium. Until then, he’s focused on helping Jackson Academy compete in an effort to win a championship just like his dad did during his NFL days.
As far as Nebraska goes, Webb had a simple message for the Cornhuskers’ faithful about what they can expect once he lands in Lincoln.
“I want them to know they’re getting a dog and a relentless DB,” Webb said.
