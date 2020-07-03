This time last year, Opelika’s Jarell Stinson and Lanett’s Caden Story burst onto the scene thanks to scholarship offers from some of the top college football programs around. On Saturday, the duo shared the same field as they looked to turn even more heads with their play.
Stinson and Story were just two of countless soon-to-be stars who attended an Elite Underclassmen camp at Mount Pisgah High School in Johns Creek, Georgia. The camp was organized as one of several across the country in which budding college recruits can show off their skills and subsequently gain even more attention.
“It was a good camp. I got to see a lot of competition from different places. The drills and the advice they gave were very good,” Stinson said. “I hope I showed off my quickness and how fast I can learn drills.”
“It was a great experience,” Story said. “I really enjoyed competing with a bunch of other guys.”
Stinson said the drills he went through were the basic ones for defensive backs, which allowed him to show how good his hip flexibility was. Stinson has high expectations for himself and said he felt like he could have done much better, and he left the experience feeling like he needed to improve his hands and his back-pedaling ability.
Stinson is just a rising junior at Opelika, but he’s already gotten plenty of recruiting attention thanks to scholarship offers from Tennessee, Nebraska, Troy and Duke, the latter of which being where older brother Jaylen signed in December. Stinson explained his offseason has mostly been about working and training by himself, and the recent offers from the Volunteers and the Cornhuskers are just motivation to get even better.
The 5-foot-10, 155-pound Stinson is a natural athlete on the football field, and he hoped those who watched him Saturday took that much away from his performance.
“(I want coaches to know) that I’m very versatile and can play multiple positions on the field,” Stinson said.
Story, meanwhile, spent Saturday going through the 40-yard dash along with various shuttle drills and bag drills. He said the highlight for him was just interacting with the other players at the camp, and his hope was that those watching saw just how athletic he is at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds.
Story also has high expectations for himself, but he walked away from the camp content with how he did.
“There’s always room for improvement, but overall I’m pleased with my performance,” Story said.
Like Stinson, Story is a rising junior who boasts scholarship offers from Auburn, Maryland, Tennessee and Indiana. As much as he’s enjoyed the attention college coaches have given him, he said his highlight of the offseason has been returning to workouts with the team and getting to be with his teammates again.
Story and Stinson said they don’t have any camps lined up thanks to camps usually held by colleges being canceled due to the pandemic. Now, their focus is on making the most of what remains of the offseason and counting down to their teams’ season openers.
“I’m super ready and excited,” Story said.
“I’m looking forward to it and just getting started at practice again,” Stinson said.
