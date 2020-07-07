Tallassee head football coach Mike Battles Jr. confirmed Tuesday that the Tigers have canceled their practices this week after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Battles explained the unidentified player tested positive last week, at which point the program quarantined the entire team for two weeks. Battles said Tallassee, which only had eight practice sessions in June, plans to return to practice on Monday, July 13.
“(Canceling this week) was just done as a precaution,” Battles said. “We called around and just saw what other schools had done that have had this same instance. I talked with my administration. We just felt that it was best to take the two-week period, and then we’ll come back up here Monday and we’ll go back to work.”
Battles said that even though the team had limited interactions last month he was pleased with the work he saw from his players. He further explained that he and the coaching staff did their best to limit exposure during that time, as the team avoided going in the weight room or the locker room and instead stayed on the team’s football field and practice field.
Battles added everyone wore face masks and did their part in following all proper protocol.
Battles is entering his 25th season as a head coach, but he made it evident that this offseason has been unlike any he’s faced before due to the coronavirus. While the circumstances have been unusual, Battles has remained committed to having himself and his players do their part in the hopes of keeping the fall season on schedule.
“I’ve never missed a practice — much less having to miss a whole week of practice — in 25 years of coaching, but something like this has never come along in my 25 years,” Battles said. “We’ve kind of all had to do what we had to do. It’s like what I told our players — and I guess it was the best way to explain it to them — ‘Guys, I don’t like wearing these masks any more than y’all do. I don’t like doing all this stuff that we’re having to do, but if that’s what it takes for us to play football this year then you better believe I’m going to do every bit of it to the best of my ability.’”
Battles said it’s been difficult to have everyone maintain their social distance and keep their masks on, but he added that he felt like his players have done a good job following the rules. He explained that convincing 17- and 18-year-olds that they’re not invincible is no easy task, but on the whole he’s been pleased with how they’ve cooperated.
There’s a little over a month between now and Tallassee’s season opener against Reeltown on Aug. 20. While plenty can happen between now and then, Battles explained that day’s arrival will likely bring a true sense of relief with it.
“I think it will be a very — I guess in a way an emotional thing. Right now there are so many uncertainties. With those kids, nobody says it. It’s kind of like the elephant in the room,” Battles said. “They know how this thing has gone. They hear the bad news every day. If you’re having a good day and want to ruin it, turn on the news. You hear all this stuff about how many new cases there are and about things being canceled.
“I think it will be kind of a relief. Going out on that Thursday night, we can just take a deep breath and be very thankful.”
