With a long offseason winding down, local high school football teams are now nearly one month away from their scheduled 2020 season openers. While there remains countless questions about what the season will look like, excitement about the coming fall has only grown for football fans in the area.
The 2020 season promises to be an unforgettable one for the 18 local schools, although some will find their path to Tuscaloosa and the AHSAA’s Super 7 championship series much more difficult than others. Let’s take a look at the five local AHSAA schools with the most difficult regular-season schedules as well as the local AISA school that boasts the toughest 2020 slate.
A number of factors were taken into account in determining the teams with the toughest schedules, including the winning percentage, combined records, playoff appearances, region championships and postseason records for all of our local team’s opponents during the 2019 season. While many could make an argument for the top spot, here are our selections starting from the AHSAA’s top classification on down to our lone AISA selection.
Central-Phenix City Red Devils, AHSAA Class 7A
AUG. 21 vs. Peach Co. (GA)
AUG. 28 at Eufaula
SEP. 4 at Smiths Station
SEP. 11 at Jeff Davis
SEP. 18 vs. Enterprise
SEP. 25 at Opelika
OCT. 2 vs. Auburn
OCT. 9 at Prattville
OCT. 16 vs. Dothan
OCT. 30 at Oxford
denotes region game
By the Numbers: 80-40 record in 2019 (.667 winning percentage); seven schools with winning record; three defending region champs; eight playoff teams with 14-7 postseason record; one defending state champ
Hardest Stretch: Central’s final five games could either make or break them, as the Red Devils face an Opelika team that will be a title contender in 6A followed by three of their toughest region opponents and capped off with a road game against defending 6A champ Oxford.
Overview: Central hasn’t shied away from scheduling top-tier opponents in the last few years, and the first year of the Patrick Nix era is no different. From opening the season against one of Georgia’s perennial title contenders to facing a loaded Region 2-7A week after week, the Red Devils will be well-tested by the time the postseason gets here.
Opelika Bulldogs, Class 6A
AUG. 21 at Callaway (GA)
AUG. 28 at Auburn
SEP. 4 vs. Sidney Lanier
SEP. 11 at Eufaula
SEP. 18 vs. Carver-Mont.
SEP. 25 vs. Central-PC
OCT. 2 vs. Russell Co.
OCT. 9 at Lee-Mont.
OCT. 16 at Valley
OCT. 23 vs. Park Crossing
By the Numbers: 71-45 record in 2019 (.612 winning percentage); six schools with winning record; three defending region champs; seven playoff teams with 12-7 postseason record; one 2019 state runner-up
Hardest Stretch: Opelika hits the ground running again in 2020, traveling to Georgia to face Callaway in the season opener before turning around the next week to face an Auburn squad that is in great position to contend in 7A. After what should be an easier matchup with Sidney Lanier, the Bulldogs travel to face a Eufaula team that won nine games last fall.
Overview: Opelika has taken on all comers the last few years, and that state of mind is no different this year. The Bulldogs boast a non-region schedule that one could put up against any in the state, and their revamped region promises for some exciting action once the season gets underway.
Tallassee Tigers, Class 5A
AUG. 20 vs. Reeltown
AUG. 28 at Wetumpka
SEP. 11 vs. Sylacauga
SEP. 18 at Elmore Co.
SEP. 25 at Pike Road
OCT. 2 vs. Beauregard
OCT. 9 at Talladega
OCT. 16 vs. Holtville
OCT. 23 at Central-Clay Co.
OCT. 30 vs. Carroll
By the Numbers: 69-47 record in 2019 (.595 winning percentage); six schools with winning record; two defending region champs; seven playoff teams with 12-6 postseason record; one defending state champ, one state runner-up
Hardest Stretch: Like Opelika, Tallassee wastes absolutely no time as far as playing tough opponents in 2020. The Tigers host a Reeltown squad fresh off a Class 2A title game appearance in the season opener, travel to play a Wetumpka team that prior to last year had posted consecutive double-digit win seasons then start region play against a Sylacauga squad that went 8-3 last fall.
Overview: Tallassee hasn’t lacked for talent the last few seasons despite missing the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, and part of the reason the Tigers have been left at home come the postseason has been how small the margin of error has proven within their schedule. Although defending region champ Valley is gone, the Tigers face a tough task thanks to a schedule in which they’ll face three teams that won at least 11 games last year.
Beulah Bobcats, Class 3A
AUG. 21 at Loachapoka
AUG. 28 vs. Pacelli (GA)
SEP. 4 vs. Pike Co.
SEP. 11 vs. Trinity
SEP. 18 at Montgomery Catholic
OCT. 1 at Childersburg
OCT. 9 vs. Reeltown
OCT. 16 vs. Goshen
OCT. 23 at Dadeville
OCT. 30 at LaFayette
By the Numbers: 70-43 record in 2019 (.619 winning percentage); six schools with winning record; three defending region champs; six playoff teams with 8-6 postseason record; one 2019 state runner-up
Hardest Stretch: The Bobcats’ entire schedule is difficult, but their first three games of region play are arguably the toughest part. Beulah hosts a Pike County team that went 10-1 to open region action before hosting a dangerous Trinity squad and then travelling to face a Montgomery Catholic team that went 12-1 one year ago.
Overview: Beulah was already in a challenging region before reclassification, and even though Pike Road moved up the slate didn’t get any easier with schools like Montgomery Catholic and Reeltown entering the picture. With a young team coming back, the Bobcats will have to learn quickly in order to keep up against a talented group of opponents this year.
Dadeville Tigers, Class 3A
AUG. 28 vs. Elmore Co.
SEP. 4 at Montgomery Catholic
SEP. 11 at Pike Co.
SEP. 18 vs. Childersburg
SEP. 25 at LaFayette
OCT. 2 vs. Goshen
OCT. 9 vs. Trinity
OCT. 16 at Reeltown
OCT. 23 vs. Beulah
OCT. 29 at B.B. Comer
By the Numbers: 70-45 record in 2019 (.609 winning percentage); six schools with winning record; three defending region champs; seven playoff teams with 9-7 record; one 2019 state-runner up
Hardest Stretch: The Tigers face three teams with double-digit wins in 2019, but the hardest part of their year seems to come smack dab in the middle of the year. If Dadeville wants to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, they’ll have to handle a Goshen team that went 8-4 last year followed by a 6-5 Trinity team and then a rival Reeltown squad that is still loaded with talent.
Overview: Like region foe Beulah, Dadeville’s road didn’t get any easier with the shuffling that came via reclassification last winter. Roger McDonald takes over the program with a proven track record of winning, and he’ll have to work some real magic for the Tigers to successfully tangle with all the teams on their schedule.
Glenwood Gators, AISA Class AAA
AUG. 21 vs. Bessemer Acad.
AUG. 28 at Escambia Acad.
SEP. 4 vs. Lee-Scott
SEP. 11 at Valiant Cross
SEP. 17 vs. Springwood
OCT. 2 vs. Monroe
OCT. 9 vs. Hooper
OCT. 16 at Success Unlimited
OCT. 23 at Pike Liberal Arts
OCT. 30 at Autauga Acad.
By the Numbers: 53-49 overall record in 2019 (.520 winning percentage); four schools with winning record; three defending region champs; six playoff teams with 9-4 postseason record; two defending state champs; one 2019 state runner up
Hardest Stretch: Glenwood will find out quickly if it has the talent for another run to the state championship game in 2020. The Gators open against a Bessemer Academy team that beat them 49-27 for the AAA title last November before traveling to play the AA runner-up Escambia and then hosting a revamped Lee-Scott led by new head coach Buster Daniel.
Overview: It’s hard to argue that Glenwood could have made its 2020 schedule any harder than it is. The Gators face AISA’s defending Class AAA and Class AA champions as well as the aforementioned AA runner-up as well as a dangerous Monroe Academy team that won nine games last fall. While Glenwood does play a few teams coming off rough campaigns and a Valiant Cross squad that has never played before, the Gators will still be tested week after week this season.
To see the breakdown of all 18 local schools, check out https://bit.ly/38fT2Qi
