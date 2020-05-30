Although the AHSAA’s All-Star week this summer will no longer happen, the association is still honoring some of the state’s top rising seniors in several different sports. That includes soccer, which had its fair share of local stars selected to the roster.
Five area players and one coach were named to the AHSAA North-South All-Star boys and girls soccer teams. Auburn High’s Camilla Earles and Anna Grace Kelly as well as Smiths Station’s Sarah Bruce were chosen for the South girls team, while Auburn’s Storm Reif and Smiths Station’s Tyler Suggs made the South boys team.
Auburn’s Bill Ferguson, who coaches the school’s boys and girls teams, was also selected as a coach of the South girls team.
As a whole, the four teams are comprised of 2021 rising seniors who were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school soccer coaches.
“I’m truly honored and it means more than anything to me to be able to have a chance to play with the best,” Kelly said. “I couldn’t have done it without all of the support throughout the game from all my coaches, family and friends.”
“It’s a great honor for me to be selected to stand with these amazing players,” Bruce said. “It’s shown me that all the work I’ve put in has paid off and that I’m able to compete with these girls.”
The early end to the season was a tough blow for so many players, including Suggs. He said during the offseason his teammates were committed to conditioning throughout, and as the season began they remained committed to their goals.
Smiths Station went undefeated in Alabama with three victories and a tie before the year was cut short due to the pandemic. Suggs took solace in his selection to the All-Star game and also knowing he and his teammates did everything they could.
“This season was supposed to be our year. We had a full team with amazing talent. During conditioning and training we always talked about how much of a threat we were going to be this year. We had so much fun practicing and playing together,” Suggs said. “Even though it was cut short, it will be a season to remember. We all don’t dwell on how our season was cut short. We just always keep in touch with each other and make sure to keep having touches on the ball.”
Suggs and his teammates were set up well going into the year, although they would have likely had quite the battle ahead with Reif and the Tigers.
Reif was part of a veteran-laded Auburn soccer team that was eager to return to championship form in 2020. Although the Tigers ultimately didn’t get a chance to prove themselves, Reif’s experience still proved nothing short of worthwhile.
“The group of players in my class are really talented, and I think that it’s a difficult year to be chosen for the All-Star Game. I’m very thankful for my coaches and teammates that have gotten me here,” Reif said. “The group of teammates I played with this year had a really strong connection. We were all really close, and it’s unfortunate that the season ended early. We put in a lot of work during preseason, and I think it really paid off for us. I’m really going to miss the senior class and all they brought to the team.”
Earles and Kelly were part of an Auburn team welcoming its third new head coach in three years, but even with so much change they were in good position to compete in Class 7A. Although the season wasn’t able to be completed, the Lady Tigers still impressed those who had a chance to watch.
Auburn’s talent was evident given two players and Ferguson were honored for their efforts. For Earles, their selections reflect the level the Auburn girls soccer is at.
“It’s one of the best feelings to be placed on this team,” Earles said. “I think (our selections) really just show what kind of program we have and the potential our team has to evolve into a great team.”
Ferguson, meanwhile, took on the tough task of serving as the head coach for both of Auburn’s soccer teams this spring. The endeavor was going well through the early portion of the season, and after coaching on the South boys team in the past he has the honor of being selected on the girls’ side this year.
Ferguson commended people behind the scenes — including Andrew Pittman, Katie Hickman, Ben Goodenough, David Gun, Madison Keith, Deme Rogers, Joy Bishop and Bram McGrady — for their work and also stressed that all the credit goes to his players.
Ferguson’s teams were stopped short in their pursuit of a state title in 2020, but that only raises the expectation and the drive of the returning players for 2021.
“It’s all about them. I’m really proud of the players selected. I think we’ve got an amazing group of juniors — now rising seniors. I think the players selected are very deserving,” Ferguson said. “Our expectation is to be competing for the last game of the season, and that’s the state championship. That’s our expectation, and that’s what we’re aiming for. I think both sides have the belief that it can be them.”
