The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) held a “Fit to Play” speaker series for Auburn High student-athletes on Tuesday. The seminar’s goal was to help the athletes in attendance gain a better understanding about a lifelong commitment to health, wellness and fitness.
The series featured speeches on a number of topics directly affecting high school athletes. It featured talks led by figures such as former Major League Baseball pitcher Tim Hudson and Mike Lutzenkirchen, the father of former Auburn University football player Philip Lutzenkirchen.
The afternoon began with a discussion led by Dr. Alexandria Brice, VCOM’s director for student academic success. Brice explained her experience with Auburn University football players and stressed to the audience the importance of maintaining your GPA.
Brice later pulled up a screen showing the percentages of high school athletes who eventually reach the professional level in several different sports. She talked a moment about football, in which only 1.6 percent of high school players reach the pros.
“It's important to explore other career paths. Although you've chosen to be an athlete, it's very important that you explore other things,” Brice said. “Of course you can be in that 1.6 percent. Let me say that. Of course you can. That could be you. Why not you? However, prepare yourself for you not being in that 1.6 percent. Protect those GPAs so you can do anything you want to do.”
Holly McKee, an Auburn University athletics registered dietitian, followed Brice and went into full detail about the ideal dietary habits of student-athletes. She offered the crowd several useful bits of information from “eating a rainbow” – getting a range of different foods in one’s meals – to proper hydration tactics and the usefulness of food properties such as carbohydrates and proteins.
Dr. Brett Sprouse, a VCOM sports medicine fellow, spoke extensively about concussions and how to conduct proper care after an athlete has suffered one. He stressed the dangers of remaining in action after having a concussion – which leaves someone vulnerable to second impact syndrome – and the importance of identifying symptoms in yourself as well as your teammates.
Following a short recess, Hudson came to the stage and shared his story with the crowd. The four-time MLB All-Star discussed what it means to be a good teammate and to lead by example, which includes tasks as easy as showing up early to workouts and helping team members who may be struggling.
Hudson emphasized the fact that since there’s no money at the high school or collegiate level, the “paycheck” is winning and having fun. He tied that idea back into the value of being a good teammate, explaining that doing those little things will help yourself get better and in effect help the team get better.
Hudson saw Tuesday’s speaker series as a real asset for the students in attendance.
“Anytime you get a chance to speak to high-school aged kids, at that age they're very impressionable. You can have a pretty nice impact on kids,” Hudson said. “They're going to have a lot of decisions and a lot of opportunities to do a lot of things good and bad in front of them in the next few years. I think anytime they can have somebody try and steer them in the right direction and give them advice to make those right decisions, it's a pretty big deal for them.”
Mike Lutzenkirchen closed out the day’s speeches by talking about the life of Philip, who died in a car crash in 2014, and challenging the young student-athletes in the room to become positive influences to the people around them.
Lutzenkirchen told stories about Philip becoming friends with children with special needs as well as Bailey Moody, who at the time was a young basketball player who lost part of her leg due to cancer.
Lutzenkirchen also talked about “43 Key Seconds,” a new initiative to cut down on distracted driving. The idea is to hang a key – which bears Philip’s number 43 – on one’s rearview mirror as a reminder to put everything away before it’s time to drive.
Lutzenkirchen challenged the audience to make sure everyone has their seat belts on before they drive to avoid a situation like the one that ended his son’s life at 23 years old. Generally speaking, he also called on them to be there for others, especially those less fortunate than them.
“What Philip did in his life didn't take a lot of talent,” Lutzenkirchen said. “What he excelled at was having a tender heart. He had a heart to use the gifts God gave him to help someone else. I hope the part of this talk you take away is you go home tonight and say, 'Hey, I wonder if my little brother or my little sister, my neighbor or someone else in this school would look at me and say I’m available?'
“If you don't think they would, then you've got some things to work on.”