During this year’s Super 7 football championship series, three local teams played for state championships. Thanks to the AHSAA’s latest changes, two of those teams will soon be in new classifications.
Lanett and Reeltown are just two of the local teams directly affected by the association’s reclassification, which goes in effect for the 2020-2021 school year and will remain in effect through the spring of 2022. Lanett, Reeltown and Valley will all move up one classification, while all 14 local AHSAA schools will see changes in their respective regions thanks to other schools moving up or down.
“Reclassification is a time for us to regroup, to analyze enrollments and put schools in similar-sized (regions),” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said on WOIL & WOTM’s live broadcast. “The primary goal of the central board of control, who has the authority to set classification, is to reduce travel as much as possible. That's why our system now calculates travel.
“Unfortunately, there's always a school that will have a little more than others, but overall travel is minimized.”
Lanett, which won the Class 1A state championship earlier this month, moves to Class 2A. The Panthers were previously in Class 2A from 2004 up to 2017, and the team won the state title in its final year there.
Lanett will play in Region 4-2A along with BB Comer, Fayetteville, Horseshoe Bend, Ranburne, Randolph County, Vincent, and rival LaFayette.
Reeltown, which finished as the Class 2A runner-up, moves to Class 3A. The Rebels have never played at the Class 3A level in football and spent the last 14 football seasons as members of Class 2A.
The Rebels will call Region 4-3A home along with Beulah, Goshen, Montgomery Catholic, Pike County, St. James and rival Dadeville.
Valley had a breakthrough in 2019 by winning its first region championship since 2011, but the Rams will face a new challenge next fall as members of Class 6A. Valley moves up to 6A for the first time since 2015 and will play in Region 2-6A along with Carver-Montgomery, Eufaula, Sidney Lanier, Lee-Montgomery, Opelika, Park Crossing and Russell County.
Outside these three schools, the changes affecting the 11 other local AHSAA programs involve former region foes changing classifications. For example, Central-Phenix City, Auburn High and Smiths Station are still in Class 2-7A, but the trio will have a new region opponent in Dothan due to Lee-Montgomery moving down to Class 6A.
This year’s AHSAA reclassification relied on school population as it normally does, although the association decided to focus on a different subset of the numbers. Rather than count students in 10th, 11th and 12th grade along with 9th-grade holdbacks, the association based its classification groupings on the 9th-, 10th- and 11th-grade population in each school.
Savarese explained that those involved in the reclassification process make sure no school has any advantage when it comes to the final decisions.
“The integrity of the system is very important to us. Putting a pin on a map and giving it your best guesstimate was a great technology when that's all you had, but we have to use the resources that are available to us,” Savarese said. “The system asks us, 'What are your groupings?' The board decides those, and they say seven, eight or nine (schools). … The board determines the groupings. Once they determine those groupings, the computer puts them in there. It's as fair as humanly possible.”
The football regions for all 14 local AHSAA programs are as follows:
Region 2-7A
Auburn High
Central-Phenix City
Dothan
Enterprise
Jeff Davis
Prattville
Smiths Station
Region 2-6A
Carver-Montgomery
Eufaula
Sidney Lanier
Lee-Montgomery
Opelika
Park Crossing
Russell County
Valley
Region 4-5A
Beauregard
Central-Clay
Elmore County
Holtville
Sylacauga
Talladega
Tallassee
Region 4-3A
Beulah
Dadeville
Goshen
Montgomery Catholic
Pike County
Reeltown
St. James
Region 4-2A
BB Comer
Fayetteville
Horseshoe Bend
LaFayette
Lanett
Ranburne
Randolph County
Vincent
Region 4-1A
Autaugaville
Barbour County
Billingsley
Loachapoka
Maplesville
Notasulga
Verbena
