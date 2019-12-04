After a wild night of football last Friday, all seven AHSAA state championship games are now set. Luckily for local football fans, three area teams will be playing in Jordan-Hare Stadium in this year’s Super 7.

Central-Phenix City, Lanett and Reeltown will play in their respective classification’s state title games this week. Central kicks off the Super 7 action at 7 p.m. tonight against Thompson, Lanett battles Mars Hill Bible at 3 p.m. Thursday and Reeltown takes on Fyffe at 3 p.m. Friday.

Below are relevant postseason numbers for all 14 teams in this year’s Super 7. The number beside each team refers to their playoff seeding in their respective region:

WEDNESDAY

CLASS 7A (7 p.m. kickoff)

No. 1 Thompson Warriors (11-1, 6-1) vs. No. 1 Central-Phenix City Red Devils (12-1, 6-0)

Semifinal Results: Central beat Auburn High 38-0; Thompson beat Hoover 35-21

2018 Playoff Results: Central won the state championship; Thompson lost in the championship game

Playoff History Between Teams: Central is 1-0 against Thompson, with the win being a 52-7 victory in last year’s state title game

Last Title Game Appearance: Central and Thompson played each other in the 2018 title game

Coach’s Postseason Records: Central’s Jamey DuBose is 31-9 in his 13th trip to the postseason; Thompson’s Mark Freeman is 41-11 in his 18th trip

Program State Championships: Central won titles in 1993 and 2018; Thompson won in 1982

THURSDAY

CLASS 3A (11 a.m.)

No. 2 Mobile Christian Leopards (9-4, 5-1) vs. No. 1 Piedmont Bulldogs (13-1, 6-1)

Semifinal Results: Piedmont beat Walter Wellborn 41-7; Mobile Christian beat T.R. Miller 41-21

2018 Playoff Results: Piedmont lost in the championship game; Mobile Christian lost in the second round

Playoff History Between Teams: Piedmont is 1-0 against Mobile Christian, with the win being a 22-12 victory in the 2016 state title game

Last Title Game Appearance: Piedmont lost 23-12 to Flomaton in 2018; Mobile Christian lost to Piedmont 22-12 in 2016

Coach’s Postseason Records: Piedmont’s Steve Smith is 49-20 in his 24th trip; Mobile Christian’s Ronnie Cottrell is 21-12 in his 14th trip

Program State Championships: Piedmont won titles in 2009, 2015 and 2016; Mobile Christian won in 1979, 1983 and 1995

CLASS 1A (3 p.m.)

No. 1 Lanett Panthers (13-0, 6-0) vs. No. 1 Mars Hill Bible Panthers (14-0, 6-0)

Semifinal Results: Lanett beat Sweet Water 42-35; Mars Hill beat Pickens County 22-18

2018 Playoff Results: Lanett lost in the quarterfinals; Mars Hill won the state championship

Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting

Last Title Game Appearance: Mars Hill beat Linden 53-26 in 2018; Lanett beat Leroy 33-15 in 2017

Coach’s Postseason Records: Lanett’s Clifford Story is 16-5 in his seventh trip; Mars Hill’s Darrell Higgins is 9-1 in his third trip

Program State Championships: Lanett won titles in 1957, 1963 and 2017; Mars Hill won in 2018

CLASS 5A (7 p.m.)

No. 3 Pleasant Grove Spartans (13-1, 6-1) vs. No. 2 Central-Clay County Volunteers (12-2, 6-1)

Semifinal Results: Pleasant Grove beat Briarwood 16-14; Central beat Mortimer Jordan 27-0

2018 Playoff Results: Pleasant Grove lost in the second round; Central won the state championship

Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting

Last Title Game Appearance: Pleasant Grove lost to St. Paul’s 35-13 in 2014; Central beat Vigor 43-42 in 2018

Coach’s Postseason Records: Pleasant Grove’s Darrell LeBeaux is 5-1 in his second trip; Central’s Danny Horn is 70-20 in his 28th trip

Program State Championships: Pleasant Grove has never won a title; Central won in 2018

FRIDAY

CLASS 4A (11 a.m.)

No. 1 Jacksonville Golden Eagles (12-2, 7-0) vs. No. 1 UMS-Wright Bulldogs (13-0, 7-0)

Semifinal Results: Jacksonville beat Anniston 34-13; UMS-Wright beat Andalusia 21-14

2018 Playoff Results: Jacksonville lost in the second round; UMS-Wright won the state championship

Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting

Last Title Game Appearance: Jacksonville has never played in the title game; UMS-Wright beat Deshler 52-0 in 2018

Coach’s Postseason Records: Jacksonville’s Clint Smith is 13-10 in his 12th trip; UMS-Wright’s Terry Curtis is 74-20 in his 28th trip

Program State Championships: Jacksonville has never won a title; UMS-Wright won in 1987, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2017 and 2018

CLASS 2A (3 p.m.)

No. 1 Reeltown Rebels (13-1, 6-0) vs. No. 1 Fyffe Red Devils (14-0, 7-0)

Semifinal Results: Reeltown beat Leroy 29-28 (OT); Fyffe beat Collinsville 21-0

2018 Playoff Results: Reeltown lost in the first round; Fyffe won the state championship

Playoff History Between Teams: Fyffe beat Reeltown 34-0 in the second round of the 2014 playoffs

Last Title Game Appearance: Reeltown lost to Leroy 34-7 in 2010; Fyffe beat Luverne 21-19 in 2018

Coach’s Postseason Records: Reeltown’s Matt Johnson is 5-3 in his fourth trip; Fyffe’s Paul Benefield is 50-22 in his 26th trip

Program State Championships: Reeltown won titles in 1987, 2001 and 2009; Fyffe won in 2014, 2016 and 2018

CLASS 6A (7 p.m.)

No. 4 Spanish Fort Toros (9-4, 5-3) vs. No. 1 Oxford Yellow Jackets (13-1, 5-1)

Semifinal Results: Spanish Fort beat Opelika 27-24; Oxford beat Pinson Valley 31-28

2018 Playoff Results: Spanish Fort and Oxford lost in the quarterfinals

Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting

Last Title Game Appearance: Spanish Fort beat Clay-Chalkville 31-28 in 2015; Oxford beat Smiths Station 37-35 in 1989

Coach’s Postseason Records: Spanish Fort’s Ben Blackmon is 16-8 in his 10th trip; Oxford’s Keith Etheredge is 37-9 in his 14th trip

Program State Championships: Oxford won titles in 1988, 1989 and 1993; Spanish Fort won in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015

