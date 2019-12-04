After a wild night of football last Friday, all seven AHSAA state championship games are now set. Luckily for local football fans, three area teams will be playing in Jordan-Hare Stadium in this year’s Super 7.
Central-Phenix City, Lanett and Reeltown will play in their respective classification’s state title games this week. Central kicks off the Super 7 action at 7 p.m. tonight against Thompson, Lanett battles Mars Hill Bible at 3 p.m. Thursday and Reeltown takes on Fyffe at 3 p.m. Friday.
Below are relevant postseason numbers for all 14 teams in this year’s Super 7. The number beside each team refers to their playoff seeding in their respective region:
WEDNESDAY
CLASS 7A (7 p.m. kickoff)
No. 1 Thompson Warriors (11-1, 6-1) vs. No. 1 Central-Phenix City Red Devils (12-1, 6-0)
Semifinal Results: Central beat Auburn High 38-0; Thompson beat Hoover 35-21
2018 Playoff Results: Central won the state championship; Thompson lost in the championship game
Playoff History Between Teams: Central is 1-0 against Thompson, with the win being a 52-7 victory in last year’s state title game
Last Title Game Appearance: Central and Thompson played each other in the 2018 title game
Coach’s Postseason Records: Central’s Jamey DuBose is 31-9 in his 13th trip to the postseason; Thompson’s Mark Freeman is 41-11 in his 18th trip
Program State Championships: Central won titles in 1993 and 2018; Thompson won in 1982
THURSDAY
CLASS 3A (11 a.m.)
No. 2 Mobile Christian Leopards (9-4, 5-1) vs. No. 1 Piedmont Bulldogs (13-1, 6-1)
Semifinal Results: Piedmont beat Walter Wellborn 41-7; Mobile Christian beat T.R. Miller 41-21
2018 Playoff Results: Piedmont lost in the championship game; Mobile Christian lost in the second round
Playoff History Between Teams: Piedmont is 1-0 against Mobile Christian, with the win being a 22-12 victory in the 2016 state title game
Last Title Game Appearance: Piedmont lost 23-12 to Flomaton in 2018; Mobile Christian lost to Piedmont 22-12 in 2016
Coach’s Postseason Records: Piedmont’s Steve Smith is 49-20 in his 24th trip; Mobile Christian’s Ronnie Cottrell is 21-12 in his 14th trip
Program State Championships: Piedmont won titles in 2009, 2015 and 2016; Mobile Christian won in 1979, 1983 and 1995
CLASS 1A (3 p.m.)
No. 1 Lanett Panthers (13-0, 6-0) vs. No. 1 Mars Hill Bible Panthers (14-0, 6-0)
Semifinal Results: Lanett beat Sweet Water 42-35; Mars Hill beat Pickens County 22-18
2018 Playoff Results: Lanett lost in the quarterfinals; Mars Hill won the state championship
Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting
Last Title Game Appearance: Mars Hill beat Linden 53-26 in 2018; Lanett beat Leroy 33-15 in 2017
Coach’s Postseason Records: Lanett’s Clifford Story is 16-5 in his seventh trip; Mars Hill’s Darrell Higgins is 9-1 in his third trip
Program State Championships: Lanett won titles in 1957, 1963 and 2017; Mars Hill won in 2018
CLASS 5A (7 p.m.)
No. 3 Pleasant Grove Spartans (13-1, 6-1) vs. No. 2 Central-Clay County Volunteers (12-2, 6-1)
Semifinal Results: Pleasant Grove beat Briarwood 16-14; Central beat Mortimer Jordan 27-0
2018 Playoff Results: Pleasant Grove lost in the second round; Central won the state championship
Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting
Last Title Game Appearance: Pleasant Grove lost to St. Paul’s 35-13 in 2014; Central beat Vigor 43-42 in 2018
Coach’s Postseason Records: Pleasant Grove’s Darrell LeBeaux is 5-1 in his second trip; Central’s Danny Horn is 70-20 in his 28th trip
Program State Championships: Pleasant Grove has never won a title; Central won in 2018
FRIDAY
CLASS 4A (11 a.m.)
No. 1 Jacksonville Golden Eagles (12-2, 7-0) vs. No. 1 UMS-Wright Bulldogs (13-0, 7-0)
Semifinal Results: Jacksonville beat Anniston 34-13; UMS-Wright beat Andalusia 21-14
2018 Playoff Results: Jacksonville lost in the second round; UMS-Wright won the state championship
Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting
Last Title Game Appearance: Jacksonville has never played in the title game; UMS-Wright beat Deshler 52-0 in 2018
Coach’s Postseason Records: Jacksonville’s Clint Smith is 13-10 in his 12th trip; UMS-Wright’s Terry Curtis is 74-20 in his 28th trip
Program State Championships: Jacksonville has never won a title; UMS-Wright won in 1987, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2017 and 2018
CLASS 2A (3 p.m.)
No. 1 Reeltown Rebels (13-1, 6-0) vs. No. 1 Fyffe Red Devils (14-0, 7-0)
Semifinal Results: Reeltown beat Leroy 29-28 (OT); Fyffe beat Collinsville 21-0
2018 Playoff Results: Reeltown lost in the first round; Fyffe won the state championship
Playoff History Between Teams: Fyffe beat Reeltown 34-0 in the second round of the 2014 playoffs
Last Title Game Appearance: Reeltown lost to Leroy 34-7 in 2010; Fyffe beat Luverne 21-19 in 2018
Coach’s Postseason Records: Reeltown’s Matt Johnson is 5-3 in his fourth trip; Fyffe’s Paul Benefield is 50-22 in his 26th trip
Program State Championships: Reeltown won titles in 1987, 2001 and 2009; Fyffe won in 2014, 2016 and 2018
CLASS 6A (7 p.m.)
No. 4 Spanish Fort Toros (9-4, 5-3) vs. No. 1 Oxford Yellow Jackets (13-1, 5-1)
Semifinal Results: Spanish Fort beat Opelika 27-24; Oxford beat Pinson Valley 31-28
2018 Playoff Results: Spanish Fort and Oxford lost in the quarterfinals
Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting
Last Title Game Appearance: Spanish Fort beat Clay-Chalkville 31-28 in 2015; Oxford beat Smiths Station 37-35 in 1989
Coach’s Postseason Records: Spanish Fort’s Ben Blackmon is 16-8 in his 10th trip; Oxford’s Keith Etheredge is 37-9 in his 14th trip
Program State Championships: Oxford won titles in 1988, 1989 and 1993; Spanish Fort won in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.