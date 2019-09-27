The old saying goes, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ It seems that Chambers Academy lived by that mantra Friday night, as it seemed they could do no wrong in their matchup at Springwood — winning 50-0 and racking up over 500 yards of offense.
It was evident after the first few drives that Chambers Academy’s rushing attack was a well-oiled machine. With Braxton Allen and Payton Allen leading the way — and yes, those two arerelated, they’re cousins — the Springwood defense had its hands full all night long. The Rebel offense found pay dirt on five of its first six drives and Braxton Allen had 153 total yards and three touchdowns, all before the first 24 minutes passed.
The Chambers Academy defense was not to be outdone. The run-heavy Springwood offense ran the ball straight into the teeth of the defense for most of the night, but only tallied nine yards for the entire showing. Springwood’s top playmaker, OJ Tolbert, was stifled all game. That stat even shocked Rebels’ head coach Jason Allen.
“We’ve got a great defensive ball club, but I didn’t expect to be able to put a goose egg up against those guys, they’ve got a great running back in OJ (Tolbert) and a great offense.”
By the end of the first half, the differential in yardage was 386 in favor of the Rebels — in other words, nothing was broken, so nothing needed fixing.
It’s nothing new for Rebels fans to see Braxton Allen out there putting up videogame-like numbers, but Payton Allen added his own fair share of highlights, with 187 total yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t until Jordan Benbrook scored on a 10-yard rush with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter that neither Braxton nor Payton were involved in a touchdown, excluding Payton’s handoff to Benbrook.
The Rebels skill-players had quite the night statistically, but Payton Allen recognizes that the numbers would be a lot less flashy if it wasn’t for the dirty work that the offensive line did.
“The offensive line has done a really nice job all season and that’s the strong point of our team,” Coach Allen said.
When the Rebels had possession of the ball, the line paved holes for the team’s backs on the read option and zone sweep play-calling. With the ball in the Wildcats’ hands, the line put a clamp down on the line of scrimmage and gave up no run of longer than 11 yards.
“I haven’t seen a better defensive line than the guys we’ve got up there right now,” said Coach Allen.
To make the win even sweeter for Chambers Academy, this makes it five in a row over Springwood and 19 in a row overall. It’s safe to say they’ve got momentum on their side at this point. Coach Allen praised the hard work of his players and staff as the key to this consistent success.
“For us to go five years in a row and beat these guys is a tribute to the hard work our guys have put in and foundation that we’re laying here in this program.”
Chambers Academy looks to make the winning streak 20 next week against Success Unlimited Academy, while Springwood looks to get back on track against Morgan Academy after their off-week next week.
Chambers Academy 50, Springwood 0
CA — 16 20 7 7 - 50
SW — 0 0 0 0 - 0
1st Quarter
CA- Braxton Allen 15-yard TD run, 2 pt. conversion by Dijon Darden GOOD, 8-0 (8:39).
CA- Payton Allen touchdown pass to Josh Holliday 31 yards, 2 pt. conversion by Dijon Darden GOOD, 16-0 (5:02).
2nd Quarter
CA- P. Allen 25-yard touchdown run, B. Allen 2 pt. conversion GOOD, 24-0 (8:26).
CA- B. Allen 12-yard touchdown run, D. Darden 2 pt. conversion NO GOOD, 30-0 (4:06).
CA- B. Allen 1-yard touchdown run, Jeremy Pollard PAT NO GOOD, 36-0 (:20).
3rd Quarter
CA-Jordan Benbrook 10-yard touchdown run, J. Pollard PAT GOOD, 43-0 (2:30).
4th Quarter
CA- Gavin Kight 37-yard touchdown run, J. Pollard PAT GOOD, 50-0 (3:16).
