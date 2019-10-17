Now that we are past the midway point of October, the high school football playoff picture is becoming clearer and clearer. That picture is of particular interest to several area teams that are in great shape to make the postseason.
Most local teams have at least two area games left on their regular season schedule, but it’s already apparent what they need to do to earn a postseason berth. Here’s a look at where all 18 of our area teams stand in their regions as well as the remaining games for every region member.
Class 7A, Region 2
»1. Central-Phenix City (7-1, 4-0) vs. Jeff Davis, at Auburn
»T2. Auburn High (5-2, 3-1) at Prattville, vs. Central, at Park Crossing
»T2. Prattville (6-1, 3-1) vs. Auburn, vs. Smiths Station, vs. Sidney Lanier
»4. Lee-Montgomery (6-2, 3-2) vs. Enterprise, vs. Davidson
»T5. Enterprise (2-5, 1-3) at Lee-Montgomery, vs. Jeff Davis, at Theodore
»T5. Jeff Davis (2-5, 1-3) at Central-Phenix City, at Enterprise
»7. Smiths Station (2-6, 0-5) at Prattville
Six teams are technically still in the mix for the region’s four playoff spots, but Jeff Davis would have to beat Central this week to stay alive. An Auburn loss at Prattville and a Central win over Jeff Davis secures the region for Central, which would mark the sixth straight season the Red Devils have been region champions.
Auburn could win the region if it beats Prattville then beats Central on Oct. 25. If the Tigers lose the next two games, they will be the No. 4 seed with Prattville likely being No. 2 and Lee being No. 3.
Enterprise could take the fourth seed if it beats Lee on Friday and then beats Jeff Davis on Oct. 25. In that case, Enterprise would be tied with Lee and would win the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Auburn could find itself in a three-way tie with Lee and Enterprise for the final two playoff spots if the Tigers lose out, Lee loses to Enterprise and Enterprise beats Lee and Jeff Davis .
Class 6A, Region 3
»T1. Opelika (6-1, 4-0) at Stanhope Elmore, vs. Vigor
»T1. Stanhope Elmore (7-1, 4-0) vs. Opelika, vs. Greenville
»T3. Wetumpka (4-4, 2-2) vs. Selma, vs. Muscle Shoals
»T3. Selma (4-3, 2-2) at Wetumpka, at Aliceville, vs. LeFlore
»T5. Benjamin Russell (3-5, 0-4) vs. Calera, vs. Valley
T5. Calera (1-6, 0-4) at Benjamin Russell, at Chelsea, vs. Helena
Opelika plays at Stanhope Elmore this Friday in a de facto region championship game. The loser will take second place and still have a home playoff game.
Opelika, Stanhope Elmore and Selma are all locked into the playoffs. Wetumpka’s game versus Selma this Friday will determine the region’s third and fourth seeds.
Class 5A, Region 2
»1. Valley (5-2, 4-0) at Rehobeth, vs. Charles Henderson, at Benjamin Russell
»2. Charles Henderson (3-3, 3-1) vs. Tallassee, at Valley, at Baldwin County
»T3. Rehobeth (5-2, 3-2) vs. Valley, vs. Dale County
T3. Greenville (4-3, 3-2) vs. Wilcox Central, at Carroll, at Stanhope Elmore
»T3. Tallassee (3-3, 2-2) at Charles Henderson, vs. Beauregard, vs. Elmore County
»6. Carroll (2-4, 0-4) at Beauregard, vs. Greenville, at Ashford
»7. Beauregard (0-8, 0-4) vs. Carroll, at Tallassee
Valley very likely needs to win its next two games to win the region, but at the very least it has guaranteed itself a spot in the playoffs.
Five teams are still alive for the region’s four spots. If it gets into a tiebreaker situation, Tallassee would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Rehobeth but lose it to Greenville. The Tigers beating Charles Henderson on the road this week would be a huge boost to their postseason hopes.
Class 3A, Region 3
»1. Pike Road (8-0, 5-0) vs. Montgomery Academy, vs. Beulah
»T2. St. James (6-1, 4-1) vs. Prattville Christian, at Southside Selma, vs. Trinity
»T2. Montgomery Academy (5-3, 4-1) at Pike Road, vs. Bullock County
»T4. Southside Selma (4-3, 3-2) at Bullock County, vs. St. James, at Loachapoka
»T4. Bullock County (4-3, 3-2) vs. Southside Selma, at Montgomery Academy, vs. Barbour County
»6. Beulah (3-4, 1-4) vs. Dadeville, at Pike Road, vs. McKenzie
»T7. Dadeville (1-7, 0-5) at Beulah, at Prattville Christian
»T7. Prattville Christian (0-7, 0-5) at St. James, vs. Dadeville
Beulah and Dadeville are two of the three teams already eliminated from postseason contention. Beulah could get into a tiebreaker situation with Southside Selma and Bullock County, but the Bobcats’ losses to both teams would eliminate them.
Five teams are still in play for the postseason. Pike Road could seal the region championship this week with a win at home against Montgomery Academy.
Class 2A, Region 4
»1. Reeltown (8-0, 5-0) vs. Vincent, at Ranburne
2. LaFayette (3-4, 3-1) at Central Coosa, at Horseshoe Bend
»T3. Thorsby (4-4, 3-2) vs. Central Coosa, at Billingsley
»T3. Vincent (2-5, 2-2) at Reeltown, at Fayetteville, vs. Ashville
»T5. Fayetteville (4-3, 1-3) at Horseshoe Bend, vs. Vincent, at B.B. Comer
»T5. Horseshoe Bend (1-6, 1-3) vs. Fayetteville, vs. LaFayette, vs. Prattville Christian
»7. Central Coosa (0-7, 0-4) vs. LaFayette, at Thorsby, vs. Talladega County Central
Reeltown has already clinched the region championship, marking the Rebels’ first back-to-back region titles since 2009-2010. A LaFayette win this week would ensure the second seed, as the Bulldogs would win any tiebreaker if they ultimately have the same record as Thorsby and Vincent.
Technically six teams are still alive for the postseason, although a series of tiebreakers would likely eliminate some involved.
Class 1A, Region 4
»T1. Lanett (7-0, 4-0) at Verbena, vs. Billingsley
»T1. Billingsley (5-2, 4-0) vs. Notasulga, at Lanett, vs. Thorsby
»3. Notasulga (5-3, 3-1) at Billingsley, vs. Wadley
»4. Wadley (3-3, 2-2) vs. Autaugaville, at Notasulga, vs. Randolph County
»T5. Loachapoka (2-6, 1-4) at Talladega County Central, vs. Verbena
»T5. Autaugaville (2-5, 1-4) at Wadley, at Central Hayneville
»7. Verbena (1-6, 0-4) vs. Lanett, at Loachapoka, at Isabella
Wins by Lanett and Billingsley this week would set up a region championship game at Lanett on Oct. 25. Notasulga could spoil that for Billingsley by beating the Bears this week, and the Blue Devils could take the second seed if they beat them and Wadley on Oct. 25.
Loachapoka’s playoff hopes hang on Autaugaville beating Wadley this week. Even if that happens, the Indians would rely on the tiebreaker system to have a chance.
AISA Class AAA, Region 1
»1. Tuscaloosa Academy (5-3, 2-0) vs. Glenwood, vs. Morgan Academy
»T2. Bessemer Academy (6-3, 2-1) vs. Lee-Scott Academy, at Chambers Academy
»T2. Glenwood (6-1, 1-1) at Tuscaloosa Academy, at Lee-Scott, vs. Autauga Academy
»T2. Lee-Scott (4-3, 1-1) at Bessemer Academy, vs. Glenwood, vs. Springwood
5. Morgan Academy (3-5, 0-3) vs. Evangel Christian, at Tuscaloosa Academy, at Cornerstone Christian
Morgan Academy has been eliminated from contention. Lee-Scott can finish as high as second if it beats Bessemer and Glenwood; Glenwood, meanwhile, needs to win out and have Lee-Scott beat Bessemer to take the second seed.
Lee-Scott’s home game against Glenwood on Oct. 25 will likely determine which seed the two teams take.
AISA Class AA, Region 1
» T1. Autauga Academy (4-2, 2-0) vs. North Florida Christian, at Edgewood Academy
»T1. Edgewood Academy (6-1, 1-0) vs. Lakeside, vs. Autauga Academy, vs. Success Unlimited
»3. Lakeside (1-5, 0-1) at Edgewood Academy, at Springwood, at Pike Liberal ARts
»4. Springwood (3-5, 0-2) vs. Lakeside, at Lee-Scott
All four teams in the region are guaranteed a playoff spot. Springwood’s game against Lakeside next week will decide if the Wildcats have the third or fourth seed. Autauga Academy’s game at Edgewood on Oct. 24 will likely determine the region’s top two teams.
AISA Class A, Region 2
»1. Chambers Academy (8-0, 3-0) vs. Meadowview Christian, vs. Bessemer Academy
»T2. Pickens Academy (2-5, 2-1) at Southern Academy, vs. Patrician Academy
»T2. Southern Academy (5-1, 1-1) vs. Cornerstone Christian, vs. Pickens Academy
»T4. Cornerstone Christian (0-6, 0-2) at Southern Academy, at Meadowview Christian, vs. Morgan Academy
»T4. Meadowview Christian (0-7, 0-2) at Chambers Academy, vs. Cornerstone Christian, at Crenshaw Christian
Chambers has already clinched its fourth consecutive region title, the program’s longest streak since 1997-2000. The region’s other four teams are all very much alive for the remaining three spots.
