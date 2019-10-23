Last Friday night’s high school football action answered several questions involving local teams’ playoff hopes. This week, all the teams in the hunt will know for sure where they stand as far as the postseason is concerned.
Here is a look at where the local teams stand and how their respective regions could play out:
Class 7A, Region 21. Central-Phenix City (8-1, 5-0) at Auburn
2. Auburn High (6-2, 4-1) vs. Central, at Park Crossing
3. Prattville (6-2, 3-2) vs. Smiths Station, vs. Sidney Lanier
4. Lee-Montgomery (6-3, 3-3) vs. Davidson
5. Enterprise (3-5, 2-3) vs. Jeff Davis, at Theodore
6. Jeff Davis (2-6, 1-4) at Enterprise
7. Smiths Station (2-6, 0-5) at Prattville
The winner of Friday’s game between Central-Phenix City and Auburn will take the region’s top playoff seed, and the loser will take second. Prattville is already locked in as the region’s third seed.
Enterprise needs to beat Jeff Davis to take the fourth seed and final seed. If the Wildcats lose, Lee-Montgomery takes the fourth seed.
Class 6A, Region 3
1. Opelika (7-1, 5-0) vs. Vigor
2. Stanhope Elmore (7-2, 4-1) vs. Greenville
3. Wetumpka (5-4, 3-2) vs. Muscle Shoals
4. Selma (4-4, 2-3) at Aliceville, vs. LeFlore
5. Benjamin Russell (4-5, 1-4) vs. Valley
6. Calera (1-7, 0-5) at Chelsea, vs. Helena
Opelika has officially clinched the region championship and therefore home-field advantage to open the playoffs. The other three seeds are locked in as well.
Class 5A, Region 2
T1. Valley (5-3, 4-1) vs. Charles Henderson, at Benjamin Russell
T1. Charles Henderson (4-3, 4-1) at Valley, at Baldwin County
3. Rehobeth (6-2, 4-2) vs. Dale County
4. Greenville (5-3, 3-2) at Carroll, at Stanhope Elmore
5. Tallassee (3-4, 2-3) vs. Beauregard, vs. Elmore County
6. Beauregard (1-8, 1-4) at Tallassee
7. Carroll (2-5, 0-5) vs. Greenville, at Ashford
The winner of Friday’s Valley/Charles Henderson game wins the region championship. If Valley loses, the Rams fall to the third seed and therefore will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
Rehobeth jumps to the second seed if Valley loses. Greenville is locked into the fourth seed.
Class 3A, Region 3
1. Pike Road (9-0, 6-0) vs. Beulah
2. St. James (7-1, 5-1) at Southside Selma, vs. Trinity
3. Montgomery Academy (5-4, 4-2) vs. Bullock County
4. Bullock County (5-3, 4-2) at Montgomery Academy, vs. Barbour County
5. Southside Selma (4-4, 3-3) vs. St. James, at Loachapoka
6. Dadeville (2-7, 1-5) at Prattville Christian
7. Beulah (3-5, 1-5) at Pike Road, vs. McKenzie
8. Prattville Christian (0-8, 0-6) vs. Dadeville
The top four teams in the region have already clinched playoff berths, and Pike Road has already clinched the region championship. The final week of games will determine seeds two through four.
Class 2A, Region 4
1. Reeltown (9-0, 6-0) at Ranburne
2. LaFayette (4-4, 4-1) at Horseshoe Bend
3. Thorsby (4-4, 3-2) vs. Central Coosa, at Billingsley
T4. Vincent (2-6, 2-3) at Fayetteville, vs. Ashville
T4. Fayetteville (5-3, 2-3) vs. Vincent, at B.B. Comer
6. Horseshoe Bend (1-7, 1-4) vs. LaFayette, vs. Prattville Christian
7. Central Coosa (0-8, 0-5) at Thorsby, vs. Talladega County Central
Reeltown has already clinched the region championship, marking the Rebels’ first back-to-back region titles since 2009-2010. LaFayette has clinched the second seed and Thorsby has clinched the third seed.
Vincent and Fayetteville’s game on Friday will determine the region’s fourth seed.
Class 1A, Region 4
T1. Lanett (8-0, 5-0) vs. Billingsley
T2. Billingsley (5-3, 4-1) at Lanett, vs. Thorsby
T2. Notasulga (6-3, 4-1) vs. Wadley
4. Wadley (4-3, 3-2) at Notasulga, vs. Randolph County
5. Loachapoka (3-6, 1-4) vs. Verbena
6. Autaugaville (2-6, 1-5) at Central Hayneville
7. Verbena (1-7, 0-5) at Loachapoka, at Isabella
The four playoff teams are set, but no seeding has been locked in yet. Lanett wins the region if it beats Billingsley, and Notasulga takes the second seed if it beats Wadley and Lanett beats Billingsley
A three-way tie could occur if Lanett loses to Billinglsey and Notasulga beats Wadley. Another three-way tie could happen for the second, third and fourth seeds if Billingsley loses to Lanett and Notasulga loses to Wadley.
AISA Class AAA, Region 11. Tuscaloosa Academy (6-3, 3-0) vs. Morgan Academy
2. Bessemer Academy (7-3, 3-1) at Chambers Academy
T3. Glenwood (6-2, 1-2) at Lee-Scott, vs. Autauga Academy
T3. Lee-Scott (4-4, 1-2) vs. Glenwood, vs. Springwood
5. Morgan Academy (3-6, 0-3) at Tuscaloosa Academy, at Cornerstone Christian
The region’s four playoff teams are set. Lee-Scott’s game against Glenwood on Friday will determine who takes the third seed and who takes the fourth seed.
AISA Class AA, Region 1
T1. Autauga Academy (4-2, 2-0) at Edgewood Academy
T1. Edgewood Academy (7-1, 2-0) vs. Autauga Academy, vs. Success Unlimited
3. Lakeside (1-6, 0-2) at Springwood, at Pike Liberal ARts
4. Springwood (3-5, 0-2) vs. Lakeside, at Lee-Scott
All four teams in the region are guaranteed a playoff spot. Springwood’s game against Lakeside on Friday will decide if the Wildcats have the third or fourth seed. Autauga Academy’s game at Edgewood on Oct. 24 will determine the region’s top two teams.
AISA Class A, Region 2
1. Chambers Academy (9-0, 4-0) vs. Bessemer Academy
T2. Pickens Academy (2-5, 2-1) at Southern Academy, vs. Patrician Academy
T2. Southern Academy (6-1, 2-1) vs. Pickens Academy
T4. Cornerstone Christian (1-7, 0-3) at Meadowview Christian, vs. Morgan Academy
T4. Meadowview Christian (0-8, 0-3) vs. Cornerstone Christian, at Crenshaw Christian
Chambers Academy has already clinched its fourth consecutive region title, the program’s longest streak since 1997-2000. Pickens Academy’s game against Southern Academy on Friday will determine the second and third seed, and Cornerstone Christian’s game versus Meadowview Christian game will determine the fourth and final seed.
