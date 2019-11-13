With one week of the high school football playoffs now in the books, several local teams are still in the running for a state title.
Ten area teams are moving on to the next round of the postseason in their respective classifications after winning in the first round last week. Only two local teams who made the playoffs — Lee-Scott Academy and Springwood — lost in the opening round of action.
Five of the teams still in the championship hunt will play at home on Friday, while the other five will be on the road.
Below is a look at all 10 teams along with relevant postseason numbers for them as well as their next opponent. The number beside each team refers to their playoff seeding in their respective region:
AHSAA Class 7A — Quarterfinals
No. 3 Prattville Lions (9-2, 4-2) at No. 1 Central-Phenix City Red Devils (10-1, 6-0)
First Round Results: Central beat Fairhope 45-7; Prattville beat Theodore 24-17 (2OT)
2018 Playoff Results: Central won the state championship; Prattville lost in the first round
Playoff History Between Teams: Prattville is 6-0 against Central in the playoffs, with the last meeting being a 26-7 second-round game in 2014
Coach’s Postseason Records: Central’s Jamey DuBose is 29-9 in his 14th trip to the postseason; Prattville’s Caleb Ross is 10-3 in his fifth trip
Program State Championships: Central won titles in 1993 and 2018; Prattville won in 1984, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011
No. 2 Auburn High Tigers (8-3, 4-2) at No. 1 McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets (11-0, 8-0)
First Round Results: Auburn beat Murphy 33-0; McGill beat Enterprise 35-10
2018 Playoff Results: Auburn and McGill lost in the quarterfinals
Playoff History Between Teams: Auburn is 2-4 against McGill in the playoffs, with the last meeting being a 31-13 win for McGill in the second round in 2017
Coach’s Postseason Records: Auburn’s Adam Winegarden is 10-10 in his 11th trip to the postseason; McGill’s 7-4 in his fifth trip
Program State Championships: Auburn has never won a title; McGill won in 2015
Class 6A — Second Round
No. 2 St. Paul’s Saints (8-3, 6-2) at No. 1 Opelika Bulldogs (9-1, 5-0)
First Round Results: Opelika beat McAdory 48-20; St. Paul’s beat Sidney Lanier 20-14
2018 Playoff Results: Opelika lost in the quarterfinals; St. Paul’s lost in the first round
Playoff History Between Teams: Opelika is 1-0 against St. Paul’s, beating the Saints 38-20 in the first round in 2018
Coach’s Postseason Records: Opelika’s Erik Speakman is 3-1 in his second trip to the postseason; St. Paul’s Steve Mask is 36-14 in his 18th trip
Program State Championships: Opelika has never won a title; St. Paul’s won in 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2017
Class 5A — Second Round
No. 2 Ramsay Rams (9-2, 6-1) at No. 1 Valley Rams (7-4, 5-1)
First Round Results: Valley beat Vigor 21-6; Ramsay beat Demopolis 34-12
2018 Playoff Results: Valley lost in the first round; Ramsay lost in the quarterfinals
Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting
Coach’s Postseason Records: Valley’s Buster Daniel is 1-1 in his second trip to the postseason; Ramsay’s Reuben Nelson is 13-9 in his 11th trip
Program State Championships: Valley won a title in 1970; Ramsay won in 2016
Class 2A — Second Round
No. 1 Reeltown Rebels (10-1, 6-0) at No. 3 J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs (9-2, 5-2)
First Round Results: Reeltown beat Zion Chapel 56-0; J.U. Blacksher beat Abbeville 38-30
2018 Playoff Results: Reeltown lost in the first round; J.U. Blacksher did not make the playoffs
Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting
Coach’s Postseason Records: Reeltown’s Matt Johnson is 2-3 in his fourth trip to the postseason; J.U. Blacksher’s Wesley Sims is 1-4 in his fifth trip
Program State Championships: Reeltown won titles in 1987, 2001 and 2009; J.U. Blacksher has never won
No. 2 LaFayette Bulldogs (6-4, 5-1) at No. 1 Ariton Purple Cats (9-2, 7-0)
First Round Results: LaFayette beat New Brockton 27-7; Ariton beat Chickasaw 40-19
2018 Playoff Results: LaFayette lost in the second round; Ariton lost in the quarterfinals
Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting
Coach’s Postseason Records: LaFayette’s James Lucas is 6-7 in his eighth trip to the postseason; Ariton’s Steve Kilcrease is 11-5 in his eighth trip
Program State Championships: Neither team has won a title
Class 1A — Second Round
No. 2 Elba Tigers (8-3, 6-1) at No. 1 Lanett Panthers (10-0, 6-0)
First Round Results: Lanett beat Keith 55-0; Elba beat Marengo 21-8
2018 Playoff Results: Lanett lost in the quarterfinals; Elba lost in the second round
Playoff History Between Teams: First-ever meeting
Coach’s Postseason Records: Lanett’s Clifford Story is 13-5 in his seventh trip to the postseason; Elba’s Glen Johnson is 1-0 in his first trip
Program State Championships: Lanett won a title in 2017; Elba won in 1989, 1992, 2011 and 2015
No. 2 Notasulga Blue Devils (7-4, 4-2) at No. 1 Brantley Bulldogs (10-1, 7-0)
First Round Results: Notasulga beat Linden 7-6; Brantley beat Fruitdale 72-32
2018 Playoff Results: Notasulga lost in the first round; Brantley lost in the first round
Playoff History Between Teams: Notasulga is 2-3 against Brantley, with the last meeting being a 27-26 Brantley win in the semifinals in 1998
Coach’s Postseason Records: Notasulga’s Anthony Jones is 3-4 in his fifth trip to the postseason; Brantley’s Roland Jones Jr. is 7-9 in his 10th trip
Program State Championships: Notasulga has never won; Brantley won titles in 1993, 1998, 2009 and 2012
AISA Class AAA — Semifinals
No. 3 Glenwood Gators (8-3, 2-2) at No. 1 Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (8-3, 4-0)
First Round Results: Glenwood beat Macon-East 28-14; Tuscaloosa beat Northside Methodist 49-7
2018 Playoff Results: Glenwood lost in the semifinals; Tuscaloosa lost in the first round
Playoff History Between Teams: The teams are 1-1 in playoff meetings, with Glenwood winning the last meeting 56-33 in the first round in 2011
Coach’s Postseason Records: Glenwood’s Jason Gibson is 3-3 in his fourth postseason trip at Glenwood; Tuscaloosa’s John Copeland is 1-0 in his first trip
Program State Championships: Glenwood won titles in 1978, 1991 and 1992; Tuscaloosa won in 2012
Class A — Semifinals
Wilcox Academy Wildcats (10-1, 3-1) at No. 1 Chambers Academy Rebels (10-1, 4-0)
First Round Results: Chambers beat Jackson 46-39; Wilcox beat Pickens 40-0
2018 Playoff Results: Chambers won the state championship; Wilcox lost in the semifinals
Playoff History Between Teams: The teams are 2-2 in playoff meetings, with Chambers winning the last meeting 36-13 in the semifinals in 2018
Coach’s Postseason Records: Chambers’ Jason Allen is 17-13 in his 15th trip to the postseason; Wilcox’s Woodie Beck is 1-1 in his second trip
Program State Championships: Chambers won a title in 2018; Wilcox won in 1987, 1996 and 2003
