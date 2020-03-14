After six seasons as an assistant at Auburn High, Patrick Plott is on the move.
Plott was approved as the new head football coach at Carroll Thursday night. Plott replaces Roger McDonald, who resigned in January after six seasons.
“After talking with the administration there, I felt like we had the same mission — which is to make young men become excellent men,” Plott said. “(Coaching at Auburn) meant a great deal to me. I'm very grateful to (Auburn head coach Adam) Winegarden for giving me the opportunity to be a part of his staff. I've learned so, so much stuff from him since being at Auburn. It was a great opportunity for me.”
Plott heads to Carroll after a successful three-year stint as Auburn’s defensive coordinator.
Despite losing several key players last offseason such as Florida signee Mohamoud Diabate, Plott’s 2019 defense played extremely well once again. At the season’s conclusion, the Tigers had surrendered just 15.3 points per game and put up two postseason shutouts to help Auburn reach the Class 7A state semifinals.
“He was extremely instrumental for us. He did an unbelievable job as our defensive coordinator. We had a top-three defense the last three years,” Winegarden said. “Carroll is getting an absolute winner. He's one of the best coaches I've ever worked with.”
Plott was a well-established coach prior to his arrival at Auburn.
Plott has nine years of head-coaching experience under his belt with stops at Greenville, Pickens County, Bullock County and Aliceville. During that time, he accrued an 86-27 record with seven winning seasons, eight postseason berths and seven double-digit win campaigns.
Plott’s last stop as a head coach was in 2014, when he led Greenville to a 10-3 record and the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Plott resigned after one season in Greenville and joined Winegarden’s staff at Auburn.
Plott played football at Carrollton then played collegiately at Jacksonville State. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Carrollton then spent three seasons as an assistant at Pell City before landing at Aliceville.
Plott takes over a Carroll program that has been on a bit of a downswing the last two years.
After McDonald led Carroll on a 12-1 campaign that stood as the program’s first undefeated regular season in program history and followed that up with an 11-1 showing in 2017, the Eagles went 7-13 the last two seasons. Carroll was winless in region play last fall, marking its first 0-for region showing since 2009.
Plott said he grew in all areas of coaching during his time at Auburn and credited Winegarden for teaching him defensive strategies — Plott primarily coached on offense prior to joining the Tigers’ staff — and organizational methods for an entire program. Now, Plott gets a chance to implement all of those lessons in his own program.
“I'm excited to go to work,” Plott said. “I just want those guys down there to be ready to go to work.”
