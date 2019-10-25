In the past two seasons, the winner of the Auburn High versus Central-Phenix City game has won the Region 2-7A championship. After another action-filled regular season full of twists and turns, that will again be the case tonight.
Auburn (6-2, 4-1) hosts Central (8-1, 5-0) at Duck Samford Stadium in a de facto region championship game. The Tigers are hoping to win and grab their first region championship since 2013, while the Red Devils are eager to come out on top and make it six consecutive region titles.
The Tigers enter their final region game off of what was arguably their biggest win of 2019. Auburn traveled to Prattville in a battle for second place in the region, and the Tigers rode a great defensive effort and another strong day on the ground by Aaron Diggs to a 17-3 victory.
‘I thought it was probably one of the first times in the season that we’ve played consistently for four quarters. I think that was really key in the game,” Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said. “We started off the game a little bit rocky, but we were able to establish a running game and convert first downs. Defensively, we didn’t give up any big plays, and I thought our kicking game played solid for 48 minutes.”
Diggs has established himself as the most dangerous Tiger on offense, and that was again the case last Friday. Diggs was a bulldozer as a ball carrier against the Lions, taking 38 carries for 213 yards and one touchdown to help Auburn end Prattville’s four-game winning streak.
Diggs played running back at times for Auburn in 2018, but his emergence as the Tigers’ top back has been a welcomed sight for Winegarden.
“Aaron is a great player. He played some running back for us last year as a junior, and I really feel like that may be his natural position anyhow,” Winegarden said. “He’s been a big factor for our team. Early in the season when we rotated him over there, he scored a lot of touchdowns and was producing for our team. We figured it was time we needed to move him over to offense full-time and hopefully give us a spark on that side of the ball.”
Central enters the game after another blowout victory. The Red Devils made quick work of region foe Jeff Davis, jumping on the Volunteers early en route to a 49-6 victory.
The Red Devils’ latest win featured another strong performance from senior wide receiver E.J. Williams. Shortly after receiving his Under Armour All-American Bowl jersey, the Clemson commit proved why he’s so highly coveted by catching two touchdown passes to help Central pull away.
“He’s an exceptional player. He’s got length, and he’s got speed. He’s got great route-running ability,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “He’s got all the intangibles to being a really good player. He’s a highly-rated, highly-touted and sought-after guy. At the end of the day, he works hard. He earns what he has to get.”
DuBose and Winegarden were by no means surprised this game will once again determine the region’s top two seeds. Now, the mission is figuring out how their squad takes the top spot.
Winegarden applauded Central’s ability to reload after graduating numerous playmakers off last year’s state championship team, adding they have dangerous skill players everywhere while also having a great line of scrimmage. He also applauded the defense, saying it can put up points at any time as well.
When asked which Red Devils in particular stand out, Winegarden expressed the challenge all of Central’s opponents have dealt with this fall.
“All of them,” Winegarden said with a laugh. “Really, it’s kind of strange. It’s all of them. The quarterback (Tucker Melton) is a reallyQ good player. The running backs can score. All the receivers can score. When you watch them on film, you have to account for everybody.”
DuBose, meanwhile, applauded Winegarden and his staff for retooling the offensive lineup early on to make the most of the team’s personnel. DuBose pointed to Diggs and Auburn quarterback Matthew Caldwell as two gems on the Tigers’ offense, and he said the Tigers’ defensive line is as good as any the Red Devils have faced this fall.
DuBose’s main goals for Central were to avoid turnovers and to score touchdowns in the red zone, two things Prattville struggled with last week. DuBose also stressed the importance of setting up short third downs on offense while forcing long third downs while on defense.
Winegarden’s objective is simple: Auburn has to play its best football against the Red Devils. Winegarden explained the game is made up of one-on-one battles across the field, and his guys have to bring their A-game for 48 minutes in order to take down the reigning state champions.
“It’s an exciting game for both teams. We feel very blessed, honored and grateful that we’ve had a season that’s put us in this position to play for a region championship. We want to honor that and play our best,” Winegarden said. “The one seed can put you in a position where you have home playoffs throughout. (Earning that) would be big.”
