Last season, the Auburn High Tigers were one win away from capturing a region championship. Their pursuit of a title in 2019 starts tonight.
Auburn (1-1) begins Region 2-7A play tonight at Duck Samford Stadium versus Enterprise (1-1). The Tigers are looking for their third straight win over the Wildcats after a 35-0 victory in 2018.
Auburn enters tonight’s matchup after a tough 21-13 victory against rival Opelika last week. The Tigers found themselves in battle with the Bulldogs, but two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Opelika left Auburn with its first loss in the series since 2016.
Despite coming up just short, Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden was pleased with the effort he saw for all 48 minutes.
“I thought our guys competed extremely hard in the game. I thought we had a tremendous will to win,” Winegarden said. “I thought we fought our guts out. I think it's just a lot of things where our issues were related to inexperience and learning how to play situational football. As coaches, it gave us a measuring stick of where our team is.
“As coaches, we've got to do a really good job of better preparing our players so we can be more successful in the game.”
Winegarden was particularly proud of the Tigers’ defense, which stood tall again and again despite spending a lot of time out on the field and playing in the Tigers’ territory. He also complimented sophomore Patrick McGlon, who made plays against a tough Opelika defense and ended the loss with eight completions for 132 yards along with two touchdowns and one interception.
“I thought he competed really hard in the game,” Winegarden said. “He managed the game to the best of his ability, and I think it gave him an opportunity to also look back at things that we need to improve to be better moving forward. He's only going to get better the more experience he gets.”
McGlon and the Tigers get their next shot against the Wildcats, which beat Charles Henderson 50-22 last week.
Winegarden said Enterprise is super physical team on both sides of the ball. He spoke highly of the Wildcats’ offense, which is run-orientated but still capable of throwing the ball behind secondaries.
Winegarden also pointed to quarterback Jackson Darlington — head coach Rick Darlington’s son — and running back Joshua McCray as players to keep your eyes on.
Winegarden said the key against Enterprise is establishing the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. He also called for the Tigers to play better on special teams, which could sway the result if Auburn finds itself in a close game.
Winegarden spoke during the offseason about how difficult playing in Region 2-7A can be. If the Tigers are hoping to contend for the region title once again, it all starts against the Wildcats.
“In our league, every region game is a playoff. That's just kind of how it is,” Winegarden said. “Enterprise has got a really, really good football team. In our region, anybody can beat anybody any given week. You've got to be ready to play.”
