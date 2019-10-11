SMITHS STATION — After one quarter of action Friday, the Auburn High Tigers found themselves in a dogfight with Smiths Station. The second quarter, however, featured all the big plays Auburn needed to pull away.
Auburn (5-2, 3-1) responded after a 7-7 deadlock in the opening 12 minutes by reeling off 28 unanswered en route to a 35-14 victory. The Tigers pulled away from Smiths Station (2-6, 0-5) thanks to quarterback Matthew Caldwell’s two second-quarter touchdown passes along with a blocked punt the Tigers returned for a touchdown before the break.
Auburn’s win has the Tigers well on their way to their 19th-consecutive playoff appearance and stands as the team’s sixth-straight victory over Smiths Station.
“(The second quarter) was a huge quarter for us,” Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said. “I think that blocked punt really kind of sprung us. The defense played really good all night to allow us to have short fields for some good scoring opportunities.”
After both teams traded touchdown passes in the opening quarter, Caldwell and the Tigers got rolling early in the second.
The junior Caldwell led Auburn on an eight-play, 69-yard drive that ended when Caldwell fired across the middle toward Billy Meadows, who reached up and made the catch on a 23-yard touchdown reception. Meadows’ catch put Auburn ahead 14-7 with 4:59 left until halftime.
The Tigers’ defense was relentless against the Smiths Station offense, and a stop on the next Panthers’ drive preceded a great play by the Tigers’ special teams. Smiths Station attempted to punt out of its own end zone, but the punt was blocked and recovered by Auburn’s Carson Yancy, who caught the ball inside the five-yard line and ran it in for a touchdown.
“I just saw the ball in the air. I panicked at first, but then I caught it. I panicked again because I thought it was going to hit me,” Yancy said. “I had a 50-50 chance (of scoring). I was shocked.”
Yancy’s scoop and score left the Tigers leading 21-7 with 3:46 to go, and they weren’t quite done before the break.
After the Auburn defense tormented Smiths Station quarterback Corey Minton on the next drive and recorded its fourth sack of the first half, the Auburn offense got the ball back after a punt with 2:08 left on the clock. It proved plenty of time for Caldwell and Co., as he patiently led the Tigers down the field 44 yards and made the trip worthwhile by ending it on an eight-yard touchdown pass to Kamarius Hill.
Caldwell ended the victory 8-of-15 passing for 87 yards and three touchdowns.
“We found ways to execute throwing the ball. We had some really good blocking by the line. I found a way to lead the team, and we just kept rolling,” Caldwell said. “We felt real good with the pocket. I got comfortable as it went on. It was a little shaky start, but we kept going. We kept scoring.”
Hill’s touchdown catch had Smiths Station in a 28-7 hole with 13 seconds left in the second quarter. Rather than risk a turnover, the Panthers ran out the clock and headed to the locker room with seven points and 10 yards of offense to their credit.
Aaron Diggs added a two-yard rushing touchdown with 7:02 to go in the third for the Tigers’ fifth and final touchdown of the night.
The second quarter provided an unwelcome change of pace for Smiths Station after a promising start.
Smiths Station’s QB Ashford ran the game’s opening kickoff back 94 yards for a touchdown, but that play was called back due to a penalty. The Panthers made their next big special-teams play count, putting together their only first-half scoring drive after recovering a muffed punt by the Tigers.
The Panthers found the end zone after the misplayed ball when Corey Minton tossed the ball up in the corner to Riley Young, who beat an Auburn defender for the ball on a 16-yard touchdown reception. Young’s catch left the game tied 7-7 with 1:11 to go in the first.
The Minton-to-Young throw matched Caldwell’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Clague a little under four minutes into the game. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they did not find the end zone again until backup quarterback Jacob Blackmon ran in an 11-yard score with 1:41 left in the game.
“It’s a battle every week,” Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson said. “I’m proud of my kids and the fight they showed. (Auburn is) better than us. I tip my hat to them. They were good and big and well-coached. Nothing surprised me.”
Winegarden stresses to his players on a daily basis to treat every region game like a playoff game. The Tigers did that again Friday night, and the result was another victory worth celebrating.
“It’s really awesome,” Caldwell said. “We secured a spot in the playoffs, and we look forward to next week.”
Auburn 35, Smiths Station 14
AUB — 7 21 7 0 - 35
SS — 7 0 0 7 - 14
1st Quarter
AUB — Bryson Clague 16-yard reception from Matthew Caldwell (XP good), 8:21
SS — Riley Young 16-yard reception from Corey Minton (XP good), 1:11
2nd Quarter
AUB — Billy Meadows 23-yard reception from Caldwell (XP good), 4:59
AUB — Carson Yancy five-yard. blocked punt return (XP good), 3:46
AUB — Kamarius Hill 8-yard reception from Caldwell (XP good), 0:13
3rd Quarter
AUB — Aaron Diggs 2-yard run (XP good), 7:02
4th Quarter
SS — Jacob Blackmon 11-yard run (XP good), 1:41
