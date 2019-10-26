When the Auburn Tigers line up to receive a kickoff Saturday at LSU, there’s a very good chance the Auburn return man won’t have a chance to leave the end zone with the football. That, of course, is thanks to an Auburn native on the other side.
Auburn High alum Avery Atkins is only a sophomore at LSU, but he’s already established himself as one of the nation’s top kickoff specialists.
After leading the nation in touchback percentage in 2018, Atkins has followed that this fall with 58 touchbacks through seven games, 12 more than anyone else at the FBS level. His 92 touchback percentage is over two points higher than his freshman mark and is second in the country only to Missouri’s Tucker McCann, who’s had 15 fewer kickoffs this year.
Atkins wasted no time in arriving at LSU as a preferred walk-on and quickly winning over the confidence of the Tigers’ coaches. As impressive as those feats have been, those who know Atkins best understood it was only a matter of time before he made them happen.
“Avery is a competitor in every stage of life, whether it’s academically, on the field or being the best person he can be. He’s one of the most well-rounded young men I’ve ever been around,” Auburn High head football coach Adam Winegarden said. “I had no question that when he decided to go there that he was going to be successful. When he went there and (kicking off) was all he was going to focus on and be trained on, I was like, ‘Man, the sky is the limit.’”
Kid Clutch
Garrett Morris remembers the first time he was on a football field with Atkins. Unfortunately for Morris, he had the disadvantage of playing against Atkins.
Morris and Atkins were third graders participating in rec football in Auburn, with Morris playing for the Bengals and Atkins on the Saints. Morris’ youth coaches raved about the Saints quarterback and how they had to stop him; come game time, Atkins immediately proved their thoughts to be correct.
“The first play of the game, they hiked it to him and he ran it for a touchdown. I was like, ‘Wow, this kid is actually pretty good.’ That’s the first memory I can think of of Avery,” Morris said. “He probably ran for three touchdowns against us.”
Atkins tried baseball and basketball during his childhood, but it didn’t take long for him to settle on soccer and football. Spring was soccer season, and the fall was all about football. Atkins maneuvered through the two sports with a rare relative ease.
On the soccer field, Atkins excelled as a striker, the position most responsible for scoring goals. He wasted no time in demonstrating his ability to the Auburn High coaches, receiving playing time as an eighth grader and earning the nickname “Kid Clutch” for his ability to deliver in crunch time.
Those triumphs in high-pressure situations only became more and more common as Atkins got older. He earned team MVP twice for the Tigers, including as a senior in a season in which he was a captain, set the school record for career goals, scored the game-winning goal in the state semifinals and scored the first goal in Auburn’s 2-1 victory in the Class 7A state championship game.
Bill Ferguson began coaching Atkins during Atkins’ ninth-grade year. In their four years together, Ferguson saw Atkins as a relentless competitor who also sought feedback in order to become the best he could be.
“There would be times where he was probably at 50 percent strength — whether he had a muscle injury or was working through something — and you just couldn’t deny him from playing,” Ferguson said. “Even at that level, he still not only competed but really in many senses was dominating what he did.
“The fact he could come in — and he definitely worked hard — and seemingly make this natural transition is impressive. It’s not easy, but he made it look easy.”
Atkins’ excellence wasn’t limited to soccer. He went non-stop on the football field at Auburn, starring at safety for the Tigers while also handling punting, kicking and kick-off duties.
Atkins might be better known now for his kicking, but he was just as important on the backend of some of the state’s top defenses. In his senior season, Atkins recorded 62 tackles, forced one fumble and recovered another and had two interceptions.
Atkins earned first team All-Area and second team All-State recognition as part of a Tigers’ defense that only gave up 10.2 points per game in 2017.
“He was the guy where I’d be on the sidelines talking offense, but then you hear a hit and look up. The majority of the time, it was him,” former Auburn High quarterback Brooks Fuller said. “I’ve never heard him complain one time about having to go kick, having to go kickoff and having to go play safety. He was always taking it as a challenge. He was always in shape for it. He’s running around playing soccer and running around playing safety. My gassed is probably not the same version of his gassed. He was always ready to go.”
Atkins’ fitness level might have been unparalleled, but it wasn’t something he was just born with. Jack Atkins, Avery’s father, thought back to the winter months when his son would wake up in the mornings to do his weight-lifting and agility drills for football, go to class, take a quick trip home then head off to soccer practice.
Atkins kept the same routine throughout his high school years, and those methods came with clear results.
“From basically January to May, he was doing football workouts in the mornings every day and then soccer in the evenings. I tell people that he gained between 15 to 18 pounds every year from then on,” Jack said. “He never stopped for like almost four years straight. He was doing something all the time.”
Hold that Tiger
Although Atkins was a stellar soccer player, his mother, Nikki, said football was always what he wanted to play at the next level. The challenge during his senior year was deciding where that would happen.
From the summer of 2017 well into the winter, the Atkins family traveled the country visiting different colleges as their son weighed his options. Atkins, who was considered a four-star kicker according to Kohl’s Kicking Professional Camps, opted to go the kicking route for college given more prominent schools wanted him at that position.
Nikki remembered visits to Auburn, Michigan and Georgia Tech among many the family — Jack, Nikki and daughter Taylor Ann — divvied up taking with Atkins during his hectic recruitment. As the process began winding down, Nikki drove Atkins to Georgia Tech on a Friday, back to visit Auburn that Saturday then immediately on to LSU before returning home Sunday.
Once they arrived in Baton Rouge, it didn’t take long to understand this visit was different.
The Atkins had no shortage of unique connections at LSU. Jack’s father, George, coached LSU football administrator Sam Nader during Nader’s college days at Auburn. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, meanwhile, was friends with the family’s pastor, the Church of the Highlands’ Chris Hodges, an LSU graduate.
Orgeron said his special teams coordinator, Greg McMahon, had originally found Atkins’ film and told Orgeron that he could be the best kickoff specialist in the nation. Together, Orgeron and McMahon sold Atkins on becoming a Bayou Bengal.
“Coach O and Coach Mac are the reasons that I came,” Atkins said. “It was just how down-to-earth (Orgeron) was. He really touched me on a personal level. It was kind of one of those things where everything was lining up the way I really prayed and hoped that it would. After that meeting, I called them the very next day and was like, ‘This is where I want to go.’”
Orgeron promised Atkins he would eventually receive a scholarship if Atkins contributed, and Atkins took to the challenge just as he had done with so many before. Atkins earned kickoff duties for the Tigers’ season opener against Miami last year and never looked back as he became LSU’s secret special teams weapon.
While Atkins’ accuracy with touchbacks became his calling card in 2018, his safety instincts came up once or twice as well. He tackled Auburn’s JaTarvious Whitlow on a kickoff in LSU’s 22-21 victory on Sept. 15, and he hopped on a fumble to give the Tigers possession in the team’s 36-16 victory over then-No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 13.
“Sometimes a kickoff comes up short and I don’t hit it right, so I’ve always got a little safety in me coming down the field if it ever needs to be like that,” Atkins said. “Once I kick it, I’m a safety. It’s a good background to have in my role because if it does come short I like to think — and I think the team thinks — there are 11 defenders out there. It’s not just 10 and a kicker.”
Atkins delivered throughout his freshman campaign, and Orgeron delivered on his promise. Atkins received a scholarship prior to the 2019 season to fulfill one of the many goals Atkins had set for himself as a college athlete.
To no one’s surprise, Atkins has only upped his game in his second season at LSU. He has again stood out as one of college football’s best kickoff specialists and drilled touchback after touchback, which included an 11-for-11 showing against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.
“He’s a game-changer for us,” Orgeron said. “We’re so excited about Avery. He’s a great young man. Getting all the kickoffs out of the end zone has been great for us. It gives us a lot of confidence for our team. Avery is a great young man and a great student. We’re so glad to have him.”
Atkins may be on a bigger stage with a new level of attention, but it hasn’t changed who he is. Nikki credited her son for being a structured individual, and he has remained organized as he balances school work and football duties. Atkins and his father have always set goals to aspire to, and Atkins continues to check off ones such as becoming a member of the SEC academic honor roll.
Atkins also maintains his childhood friendships with the likes of Fuller as well as Morris, who is a running back at Penn in Philadelphia.
“I’m 15 hours away from home. You kind of see who your real friends are because I’m so far away,” Morris said. “He has been one of the guys who has continued to reach out to me and show that he really cares.”
Atkins used his personal drive and physical tools to become a great two-sport high school athlete and earn a scholarship playing football in the SEC. Those characteristics have led Atkins to some incredible moments so far, and they have his friends, family and former coaches believing even bigger things will be coming down the line.
“I’m hoping one day we’re going to see him kicking in the NFL on Sundays,” Winegarden said. “He’s a young man that I think has a bright future in football, but I think he has a bright future well beyond football. I think he’s going to impact this world for a lot of good.”
