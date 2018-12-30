Auburn High senior Brandon Crum’s position on the field never really mattered that much to him. As he weighs his options at the next level, the story remains the same.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Crum used his versatility to his advantage as a Tiger, playing as a defensive lineman, offensive lineman and tight end over the course of his high school career. Now that colleges are reaching out in the lead up to National Signing Day, Crum continues to put other factors ahead of position.
“They all are really great teams and win a lot of games,” Crum said about the teams showing interest. “I prefer defensive line, but the main thing is just to be able to play.”
Crum has been hearing from several schools lately, with Kennesaw State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State and Auburn, which hopes to add Crum as a preferred walk-on defensive lineman.
Crum was torn about going to his hometown university, explaining he grew up an Auburn fan before adding it’s hard to turn away actual scholarship offers from other programs.
“If it was (a scholarship) offer from Auburn, it would definitely be something to consider,” Crum said.
Crum excelled in his return to the Auburn High defensive line in 2018, recording 58 solo tackles with 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Crum was an important piece on a Tigers’ defense that allowed only 10.9 points per game and posted four shutouts in a 10-win season.
Crum was also involved on the Auburn offense at tight end, where he had two receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.
“Brandon brings a big skill set. He's pretty versatile. I think he gives a school some options with what they want to do with him, if they want to play him down or if they want to play him in the interior line of scrimmage,” Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden said. “Depending on the type of offense they run, he can possibly even be a tight end in certain situations. He gives a versatile look where a lot of guys that are maybe considered a lineman are limited to one side.”
Crum said the schools who have reached out have been pretty mixed about the position they prefer he plays. He said none of the schools who are in the mix at this moment have really separated themselves from the pack, though they are all great programs who have established themselves as winners.
When asked why he prefers defensive line to offensive line, Crum’s answer was straightforward.
“People keep track of tackles and sacks but not blocks and pancakes,” Crum said.
Crum said his main concern with his college choice is finding a school where he fits in best. While it’s not clear where Crum will land, Winegarden is sure whoever signs him will walk away with a steal.
“They're going to get a guy who's a program builder,” Winegarden said. “I think he's going to represent the program and the university well. He's going to be a great student, and he's also going to be a really good football player for the team. When you have guys like that, they're great in the locker room. They'll be consistent and will be able to grow throughout their careers there. He'll be just that wherever he goes.”