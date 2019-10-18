caldwell.jpg

Matthew Caldwell

Auburn High

» Position: Quarterback

» Year: Junior

» Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

» What he did: Caldwell made every completion count in Auburn’s region showdown with Smiths Station. He ended the night with eight completions for 87 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 35-14 victory over the Panthers.

» In his own words: “It felt really good to get a win on the road. This week we’ve got Prattville, who’s going to be a good challenge for both teams. Hope we can play our best, execute.”

» Voting: Caldwell won with 93.2 percent of the vote (396 votes out of 425).​

