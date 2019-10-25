diggs.jpg

Aaron Diggs

Auburn High

» Position: Running back

» Year: Senior

» Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 192 pounds

» What he did: Diggs and the Tiger offensive line set the tone from the beginning as Auburn High went on the road to pull a 17-3 upset over Prattville. Diggs carried the ball 38 times for 213 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to seal the win with 3:10 to play​.

» In his own words: "I try to help the team in anyway possible, so I try to get as much as I can get to try to help the team."

» Voting: Won with 1,975 votes out of 4,380 (45.1 percent of the vote)​

