Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate has been named an SEC Co-Freshman of the week, the league office announced Monday. Diabate earned the honors after a standout performance in the Gators’ 56-0 victory against Vanderbilt.
#SECFB Co-Freshman of the Week: @mdiabate11
Full list »
Diabate shared Freshman of the Week honors with Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
Diabate was a menace against the Commodores on Saturday, recording a career-high three sacks in Florida’s eighth victory of 2019. His last was arguably the biggest for the Gators, as Diabate dislodged the football to set up an 80-yard fumble return touchdown by teammate Jon Greenard.
Through 10 games, Diabate has 15 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a true freshman. Diabate has turned his game up a notch in the past two weeks against Georgia and Vanderbilt, registering eight tackles and three of his sacks in those contests.
“What we look for here are guys that want to be the absolute best of the best,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen said prior to the Gators’ game against Auburn. “When you look at Mohamoud, he’s obviously a tremendous athlete and has great position flexibility. He’s also an extremely high-end student and a high-end young man, which really fits the Florida profile.”
Jon Greenard deserved this one. 80-yard fumble return TD. Strip sack by Mohamoud Diabate. #Gators
Diabate signed with Florida as a four-star linebacker in the Gators’ Class of 2019. He came to Gainesville after a senior season at Auburn in which he recorded 68 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures.
Diabate’s production in 2018 led to All-State first team honors for the second straight season and earned him a spot in the 2019 All-America Bowl.
“Him just staying after practice was one of the little things that he did. Him always taking extra coaching — even if he did something right, what can he get better at? It was just little things that all add up,” Auburn teammate Omari Porter said. “It was never being satisfied with what he put out there. He was always trying to get better and trying to work up to meet his full potential.”
