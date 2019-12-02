Auburn High senior cornerback Omari Porter has been added to the roster for the 2019 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game roster.
Porter, a Stanford commit, is coming off a strong senior season for the Tigers. He had 21 tackles and two interceptions for an Auburn team that won nine games and gave up 15.3 points per game on defense.
Porter becomes the eighth local player selected to the game, joining Central-Phenix City’s E.J. Williams, Javion Cohen and Josh Jones; Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson and Jamius Mitchell; Lanett’s Kristian Story; and Reeltown’s Eric Shaw.
This year’s game will take place on Saturday, December 14 at the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium. Team Alabama leads the all-time series 22-8 but will be seeking its first win in the annual game since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.