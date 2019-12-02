Omari Porter Auburn High

Auburn High cornerback Omari Porter (3) signals to the referee during the second quarter. Auburn vs. Jeff Davis at Duck Samford Stadium on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

 O-A NEWS FILE PHOTO

Auburn High senior cornerback Omari Porter has been added to the roster for the 2019 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game roster.

Porter, a Stanford commit, is coming off a strong senior season for the Tigers. He had 21 tackles and two interceptions for an Auburn team that won nine games and gave up 15.3 points per game on defense.

Porter becomes the eighth local player selected to the game, joining Central-Phenix City’s E.J. Williams, Javion Cohen and Josh Jones; Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson and Jamius Mitchell; Lanett’s Kristian Story; and Reeltown’s Eric Shaw.

This year’s game will take place on Saturday, December 14 at the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium. Team Alabama leads the all-time series 22-8 but will be seeking its first win in the annual game since 2016.

