Zae Ray
Auburn High
» Position: Wide receiver
» Year: Junior
» Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 165 pounds
» What he did: Ray was the Tigers' big-play extraordinaire in Thursday night's victory over Park Crossing in Montgomery. Auburn High completed just three passes in the game, but Ray took advantage with two touchdown grabs of over 40 yards. Ray finished with two catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
» In his own words: "It felt pretty good. I would just like to thank my offensive lineman for holding up the blocks so I could get the opportunity to get those touchdowns and my quarterback for looking out for me on that play.”
» Voting: Ray won with 1,429 out of 2,739 votes (52.2 percent).
