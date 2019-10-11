The Auburn High Tigers had a chance to heal up and get a little rest during a bye week last week. The timing couldn’t have been better, as they return to play against a scrappy Smiths Station squad that is itching for another win.
Auburn (4-2, 2-1) hits the road tonight to face Smiths Station (2-5, 0-4) in a Region 2-7A showdown. The Tigers are looking to solidify their shot at making the playoffs, while the Panthers are hoping to claw their way out of last place.
The Tigers had a week to regroup and sharpen things up after beating Minor 49-20 on Sept. 27. Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said even though his players couldn’t have a scrimmage during its down time, they still made the most of the break before hitting an important stretch of region games.
“I thought our players did a great job during the bye week,” Winegarden told RadioAlabama Sports. “We tried to create as many situations as we could so they could experience a game-like atmosphere throughout the week in different short-burst settings. I think we got some good work in and got to improve fundamentally. Hopefully, that’ll pay dividends for us in the future.”
Winegarden’s Tigers seemed to be clicking before the bye week thanks in part to running back Aaron Diggs, who put together another strong performance with 194 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the win against Minor. They’ll hope that dominant style carries over against a Panthers team still trying to turn the corner.
The Panthers’ 2-0 start to the year seems like it was a long time ago, and thanks to injuries, last-second defeats and missed opportunities the team has lost five games in a row. Smiths Station’s latest loss was a tough one to swallow — a 31-14 loss to a Jeff Davis squad that was previously winless in region action.
Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson chalked the loss up to not playing well, adding it was the kind of performance you just want to forget. Despite the tough last month of faction, Glisson said he is still proud of his players and how they’ve continually fought through adversity this fall.
“They’re really resilient. They understand that we’ve had some close losses and just had some things go wrong,” Glisson said. “I think we’re a better football team than 2-5, no doubt. I think the kids know that, but with the way things have gone on this year it’s just been one of those years. We’ve got to keep working, and they have. We’ve had a good week so far. We’ve just got to keep it going.”
Glisson said this year’s Auburn team is no different than ones from the past, explaining the group is well-coached and full of athletes. He singled out Diggs, defensive back Omari Porter, offensive lineman Kevon Carr and quarterbacks Patrick McGlons and Matthew Caldwell as Tigers who could make the difference in the game.
When it comes to Diggs, Glisson said the main mission is just wrapping him up.
“The problem is you’ve got to tackle him. You’ve got to be where you’re supposed to be, do your responsibility and fill your gap,” Glisson said. “He’s a very good player. He’s a talented player, no doubt. He’ll be playing on Saturdays, no doubt about it.”
As far as his other objectives for the game, Glisson called for sound tackling across the board and finding the end zone on offense. Glisson said his team has had over 600 yards of offense in the last two weeks, but in total the Panthers only managed 24 points.
Winegarden, meanwhile, wants to see the Tigers improve in all three phases of the game. He said he didn’t think Auburn is anywhere close to where it needs to be, but the bright side is he believes this group’s best football is still ahead.
Auburn may have a region loss on its record, but the Tigers are still very much in the hunt for first place. The key is to follow through on Winegarden’s call for improvement, and it starts against Smiths Station.
“Every day for us is a big day for us,” Winegarden said. “Every game from now on is a playoff game. It’s been that way all season. If we want to be at our highest level and experience any kind of success, we’ve got to play one game at a time and do our best each Friday night.”
