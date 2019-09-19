The Auburn High Tigers are ready to move on from last week’s last-second loss to region foe Lee-Montgomery. The good news is they didn’t have any time to waste this week.
Auburn has a quick turnaround due to a region game against Jeff Davis (0-3, 0-1) tonight. Not only are the Tigers playing in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on a short week, but the Volunteers enter after a bye week.
Auburn (2-2, 1-1) had its chances against Lee last week, but the Tigers ultimately came up three yards short in a 19-14 loss. Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said his team played with tremendous effort and a want to win, but they still need to learn from game experience in order to finish tight contests.
One of the bright sides in the loss was senior Aaron Diggs. Diggs, who is known best for his play at linebacker, contributed a great deal at running back, catching two touchdown passes from quarterback Patrick McGlon to keep the Tigers in the hunt.
“He does a lot of magical things with (the ball). He's scored a lot of points,” Winegarden said. “He can do it running the football or catching the football. He's also a really, really good defensive player. He's definitely a weapon for our football team.”
“I try to help the team in anything at any position,” Diggs said. “To play both ways, it means a lot.”
Diggs said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen during the short week, one in which focus is a must. Winegarden said the team has kept the same attitude going back the spring, which is key after two losses through four games.
“They've had a great attitude all summer and in spring practice. They've been really consistent as far as their work ethic,” Winegarden said. “I know they're disappointed that we've lost two games. We know we have a good football team. We just need to play better.”
Given how last week went and the challenge of now playing on the road, the Tigers are making sure not to overlook their next opponent.
Winegarden credited the Volunteers for having tremendous athletes who have a lot of speed and size in all three phases. He spoke highly of Jeff Davis’ skill players, pointing out quarterback Marcus Webb, running back Ernest George and wide receivers Le’Tarion White and Rance Lee as players to watch for. He also said the Volunteers have two interior defensive linemen who can wreak havoc.
Winegarden stressed the importance of playing great defense against a Jeff Davis team that can make plays. On the other side, Winegarden said his offense needs to execute, take care of the football and have manageable downs.
Winegarden and the Tigers learned firsthand last week how dangerous this region is. Now, they’re eager to get back on track with a Thursday night win.
“Anybody in our league can beat anybody any given day,” Winegarden said. “We know it's going to be a challenge in the Cramton Bowl.”
