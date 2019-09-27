After getting back in the win column last week, the Auburn High Tigers are eager to make it two in a row tonight.
Auburn (3-2, 2-1) hosts Minor (2-3, 2-1) in Duck Samford Stadium for Auburn’s homecoming game. The non-region game comes before a bye week and three consecutive region games for the home Tigers.
Auburn comes into its third non-region game of 2019 after more time off between games than usual. The Tigers took on Jeff Davis on Thursday and overcame four first-half turnovers to top the Volunteers 42-22. Senior running back Aaron Diggs helped the Auburn offense get back on track, rushing for 149 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden has seen growth in his team throughout the season. Although the Tigers had some mistakes early against Jeff Davis, they were able to overcome them and pick up another region win.
“I thought our kids played really hard in the game. When we play football where we're subtracting major errors — turnovers and big plays — we do really, really well,” Winegarden said. “Our team is gaining confidence in their play. I think sometimes we need to focus on the good things we're doing and celebrate those instead of looking at doing good things as the expectation.
“We're a growing team, and we need to keep focusing on the positive things we're doing and building off those.”
Winegarden and his players are hoping to get another win tonight to go into the bye week with more momentum. In order to do that, they’ll have to take care of a Minor team on the rise.
Winegarden said it’s apparent the road Tigers are much more comfortable in head coach Adrian Abrams’ second season, and he added they are very athletic. Minor boasts an experienced team this fall, and Winegarden knows it will come to Duck Samford intent on ruining Auburn’s homecoming.
Winegarden credited Minor quarterback Alex Glass as a player who has stood out and added that the road Tigers also have a talented running back and wide receiver.
After four turnovers last week, Winegarden understandably stressed holding onto the football against Minor. Winegarden’s goal for his team tonight is simple: let every drive end with a kick. Additionally, Winegarden put the emphasis on his defense to not surrender big plays.
Auburn will get a bit of a break next week as it prepares to face Smiths Station on Oct. 11. Before then, the Tigers hope to add another victory to their 2019 collection.
“I think it's big,” Winegarden said. “Next week we have a bye week. We're not playing, so you're always going to remember your last performance. We want to play well and have something to build upon moving into the bye week.”
