Last week, the Auburn High Tigers opened the Class 7A playoffs by shutting out Murphy in 33-0 victory. If the Tigers want to keep their postseason alive, they’ll have to take down the last undefeated team in the classification tonight.
Auburn (8-3, 4-2) travels to Mobile to face McGill-Toolen (11-0, 8-0) in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. The Tigers enter the game having won six of their last seven games, while the Yellow Jackets are unbeaten and just took care of Region 2-7A’s Enterprise 35-10.
The Tigers jumped on Murphy early last week to take a 19-0 lead into halftime, but Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said he and the players didn’t feel they had played their best. The team took that to heart in the second half and showed out to close the contest with their third shutout in 11 games.
“I thought we came in at halftime and made some adjustments, and I thought the kids played really, really well in the second half. I was really proud of them,” Winegarden said. “We extended the lead out and got a really nice opening-round win.”
Senior running back Aaron Diggs was dominant once again with 34 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns against Murphy, and his teammates on the Tigers’ defense shined just as bright.
Auburn stifled every Murphy possession and made the most of the mistakes the Panthers’ made, which included Quay Nelms and Omari Porter making interceptions to bring two Murphy drives to a screeching halt.
The picks were a welcomed sight for Winegarden, who knows how crucial winning the turnover battle can be this time of year.
“That’s the name of the game. The bottom line is usually if you win the turnover battle, you have a great chance to win,” Winegarden said. “Theoretically, if two teams had 10 possessions and one team got two turnovers, it would be like you having 12 and them having eight. The more times you have the ball, the more chances you have to score.”
Nelms, Porter and the rest of the Tigers’ defense will have their toughest test of 2019 tonight.
Winegarden spoke highly of the McGill-Toolen program, pointing out that they’ve averaged 10 wins a season for the past eight years. He credited the team’s coaching and talent in making that happen, and he pointed out that this season is no exception.
Winegarden pointed to McGill-Toolen quarterback Spencer Arceneaux, running backs CJ Evans, Trey Betts and Braylon McReynolds and the team’s outside receivers as players the Tigers had to slow down. Winegarden credited the entire Yellow Jackets’ defense for being stout, which is evident given they are only giving up 8.5 points per game this fall.
Winegarden stressed the importance of winning the line of scrimmage against the Yellow Jackets as well as playing well in the kicking game, which was truly the only phase in which Auburn struggled against Murphy. He also emphasized not giving up big plays on defense and trying to create turnovers just like they did against the Panthers.
Winegarden understands the challenge that McGill-Toolen will throw at his team and how tough it will be to take down this Yellow Jackets’ squad. If the Tigers are able to make it happen, though, the celebration will be one fit for a program headed to the state semifinals for the first time since the team went to the title game in 2013.
“I think it would be big,” Winegarden said. “First of all, it would be big for us because we want to continue practicing and playing together. This has been a great group of kids. They’ve been a lot of fun to coach, and the team’s really enjoyed each other. We want to obviously play as long as we can.”
