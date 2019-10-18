With two region games left on the schedule, the Auburn High Tigers are still in contention for a region championship. In order to keep those hopes alive, they’ll have to win an important road game tonight.
Auburn (5-2, 3-1) hits the road to face Prattville (6-1, 3-1) in a pivotal Region 2-7A matchup for both teams. A win by the Tigers would likely set up a de facto region championship game at home against Central-Phenix City on Oct. 25, but a win for the Lions would give them the region’s second seed.
Auburn enters the contest riding a three-game winning streak, the latest being a 35-14 win over Smiths Station. The Tigers and the Panthers found themselves in a tight game early, but Auburn rode a dominant second quarter to a much-welcomed road win.
“I just thought we played a little bit more consistent, especially from the second quarter and the third quarter,” Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said. “I think those are things we have to keep building on. To have a chance to win games like the Prattville game, we have to be able to play consistently for four quarters.”
Auburn quarterback Matthew Caldwell played an important part in the Tigers putting the Panthers away. The junior quarterback made the most of the Tigers’ passing game, throwing for 87 yards as well as three touchdowns — all of which came in the first half — to put Smiths Station on ice.
Caldwell came to Auburn from Eufaula before the season, and his growth as part of this Tigers team has been hard to ignore.
“I think Matthew brings a lot of energy to the team,” Winegarden said. “He’s really excited about playing football. He has had a great attitude, and I think a lot of that has shown on the field. He’s progressing through his work.”
The Tigers are riding high after their strong play of late, but Caldwell and his teammates will have to be on top of their game this week against a dangerous Prattville squad.
Winegarden commended the work of second-year Prattville head coach Caleb Ross, saying he’s not been surprised with how the former Opelika head coach has turned the Lions around. Winegarden said Prattville is super athletic, especially on offense where the team tries to stretch the field horizontally and vertically, and he lauded a Lions’ defense that is giving up just under 12 points per game.
Winegarden pointed to Prattville quarterback Kyle Kramer, wide receivers Al’Terious Bates and Kendrick Rogers, and running back Jaden Kidd as playmakers that the Tigers will have to shut down.
Winegarden said every game like this one will come down to a certain number of plays that swing the outcome for one side or the other. He emphasized the importance of explosive plays — creating them on offense and limiting them on defense — as well as winning the turnover margin and excelling in the kicking game.
After a long season, the Tigers are two victories away from winning a region championship for the first time since 2013. They’re in for a 48-minute battle tonight, but coming out on top would move them one step closer to something special.
“Obviously, a win would be a big confidence builder for our team. Even though we’re later in the year, I still think we’re a growing football team. We need to go play well in a big game,” Winegarden said. “We’re getting toward the end of the season, and the records are all piling up so you kind of see where everybody is. This is a big game for seeding. It’s going to be a tough atmosphere to play in at Stanley Jenson Stadium.”
