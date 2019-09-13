The Auburn High Tigers faced off with Lee-Montgomery twice in 2018 and walked away with a split record in two one-possession games. Tonight, the Tigers take on the Generals in a matchup that promises to be just as exciting.
Auburn (2-1, 1-0) hosts Lee (3-0, 1-0) at Duck Samford Stadium in a game featuring two of Region 2-7A’s four playoff teams from last season. The Tigers got bragging rights over the Generals with a 21-17 regular season win only to lose 12-6 in their second-round rematch.
Auburn enters the game after a dominant 44-0 victory over Enterprise to begin region play. Several Tigers found the end zone against the Wildcats — including running backs Killian Massey, Josh Owsley and Aaron Diggs — to leave Enterprise in an insurmountable deficit by halftime.
After losing their top two ball carriers from last season, the Tigers’ running back position was one with no shortage of questions. Through three games, Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden has been pleased with what he’s seen from the entire group.
“I think they've done a nice job. I think obviously the more they play the better they're going to get,” Winegarden said. “None of the running backs had had very much experience heading into the season. The more times you carry the football, the better you get and the better you see the running lanes. I think they'll get even better in time.”
The Tigers’ defense also had some uncertainties after graduating players like Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, but the unit has shown no drop-off this fall. After surrendering just 10.9 points per game in 2018, Auburn is rolling along by allowing 21 total points through three games.
Auburn’s shutout over Enterprise makes it the second time in three games the Tigers have blanked an opponent. The team posted four shutouts in 2018.
“I think we've been playing really hard and playing fast on the field. The defense is a lot of recognition and preparation that allows you to play that way,” Winegarden said. “That's a week-to-week thing. Obviously, we've got to be well prepared if we want to be able to play close to that this week.”
The Generals — which made the state semifinals last season — haven’t missed a beat so far under new head coach Eric Hudson. Lee enters the game after its own blowout victory to start region action courtesy a 59-14 win over Jeff Davis.
Winegarden complimented the Generals, saying they are physical, fast and explosive in all three phases. He pointed to Lee defensive tackles Reggie Fowler and Anquin Barnes as players who can be disruptive up front, and he lauded how talented quarterback Tyrone Franklin, receiver Jamari Smith and running back Reggie Davis are.
Winegarden stressed the line of scrimmage, the turnover radio and explosive plays as the aspects of the game that will decide who wins or loses.
Winegarden spoke during the summer about how hard Region 2-7A is on a weekly basis, and he understands this game could have real ramifications on the final standings.
“Every region game is a playoff game,” Winegarden said. “We play in a very good league. Lee is one of the top teams in the league. Every year we've played them it's been a battle. We expect it to be nothing less (tonight).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.